Andy Character Release Date: How To Unlock The Character Once It Comes Out?

Andy is one of the characters that have been rumoured to make it to PUBG Mobile for quite some time now. The announcement was first made with the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update; however, there hasn’t been any confirmation on a release. The new character will come with a set of unique abilities, a different voice, emotes, outfits and more.

PUBG Mobile: Andy character release date

Developers at PUBG Mobile are yet to announce a release date for the character; however, there have been a few leaks suggesting that the new character will arrive sometime in June. And while Andy has not arrived in a global update, most of the details surrounding the character are already available as it is already available in beta.

Andy is a male character in the game who will be seen as a magician and a puppeteer. His career came to an end after an accident which put him on a path to seek revenge. He soon mastered the art of using guns while testing his skills in combat.

Andy can be used in the EvoGround mode (except for TDM Mode) and will also come with a special ability to allow players to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns. This can be done with the help of voice commands and emotes. There are several other functions that can be performed when a user levels up the character to level 10.

How to unlock Andy in PUBG Mobile?

Several leaks have suggested that Andy can be unlocked in PUBG Mobile using 1200 character vouchers. These can be collected by participating in various events or by spending UC cash in the game.

The new character has been rolled out with the PUBG Mobile beta update 0.18.0. Players who wish to try out the new character can download the beta version of the game to try it for free. Once the PUBG Mobile update goes live, players will be able to unlock the character by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile on your smartphone.

Step 2: Head over to ‘Workshop’ which can be found on the main screen of the game. From there, scroll over to the ‘Character’ section.

Step 3: Choose the new character 'Andy' and click on the purchase option. Make sure you have the required amount of UC to complete the purchase.

Image credits: RP Information | YouTube