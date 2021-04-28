Animal Crossing 1.10 Update Patch Notes: Museum Day, Wedding Season, May Day & More

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game that was released in the month of March 2020. The game is the new addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date. It was released on March 20, 2020, and it certainly managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get additional content post-launch. However, the developers recently rolled out the Animal Crossing 1.10 update patch notes on April 27, 2021. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Animal Crossing 1.10 update patch notes (Released April 27, 2021)

The software has been updated if you see “Ver. 1.10.0” in the upper-right corner of the title screen.

General updates The May Day, International Museum Day, and “wedding season” seasonal events have been updated. It’s now possible to wake up from a dream by using the – Button. The following content has also been added: Additional limited-time seasonal items from Nook Shopping.

Fixed issues Fixed an issue where the player could build a fence on the pier when standing on top of a custom design placed on the ground. Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.



How to update Animal Crossing 1.10 patch?

Connect the Nintendo Switch console to the internet.

Return to the HOME Menu and launch the game.

The update will be downloaded and installed automatically.

Once the update is installed, the newest version number will be displayed on the title screen.

If the system is connected to the Internet, the update will download and install automatically. All players must be using the same version of the software to play together. Please make sure you have the same update version as the person you are playing with. Also, you need to be a member of Nintendo Switch Online, a paid service, in order to use online connectivity features.

