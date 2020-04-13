Animal Crossing Fishing Tourney: Prizes, Rewards And How Do Points Work

The Animal Crossing Fishing Tourney has been one of the most popular recurring events in the Animal Crossing series. The event has been brought back with New Horizons to give players an opportunity to unlock exciting rewards while showing off their angling skills. The event began on April 11 and is held on the same dates in both hemispheres.

To participate in the Animal Crossing Fishing Tourney, you will have to speak with CJ in the Plaza. He will explain the rules which involve catching as many fish as you can under three minutes. You can also use a bait, multiple rods, or whatever else you need.

Animal Crossing Fishing Tourney points

Any fish that you catch will be instantly transferred into CJ's cooler box in front of Resident Services, which you can then sell to him for 1.5 times the usual price to get some extra Bells. You will earn one point for every fish that you catch, and some bonus points if you catch any extra. Here's how the points work:

1 fish – 1 point

2 fish – 2 points

3 fish – 5 points

4 fish – 6 points

5 fish – 7 points

6 fish – 8 points

7 fish – 9 points

8 fish – 10 points

9 fish – 11 points

10 fish – 12 points

Animal Crossing New Horizons Fishing Tourney prizes and rewards

You can trade the points for a Fishing Tourney swag, also called the full range of Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Tourney rewards. Here's a list of all the prizes:

Anchor Statue

Fresh Cooler

Fish Doorplate

Fish Pochette

Fish Print Tee

Fish Print

Fish Wand

Fish Drying Rack

Fish Rug

Fish Umbrella

Fishing Rod Stand

Marine Pop Wall

Tackle Bag

You can participate in the tourney for as many times as you can afford. Each entrance will cost you 500 bells and the rewards will be given by CJ at random. The Fishing Tourney event takes place on the second Saturday of January, April, July, and October, wherein you will receive a letter in your mail a week prior, to notify you about the next event.

Image credits: Nintendo | iMore