Last Updated:

Animal Crossing New Horizons Data Miners Hint At Brewster’s Cafe Arrival In The Game

Animal Crossing New Horizons makers have now announced a new update and the [players are curious about it. So we have listed all the information about it. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Animal Crossing New horizons

IMAGE: ANIMAL CROSSING NEW HORIZON TWITTER


Animal Crossing New Horizon has become one of the most popular life simulation games that have been released by Nintendo. The makers have announced a new update that is scheduled to be released soon. Data miner DodoCodes recently inspected these 1.11 patch notes online and claims that the game is getting to Brewster’s café soon. This has now caught the attention of the gaming community and they are curious to learn more about the upcoming Animal Crossing New Horizons update. To help them here is all the information on the internet about the upcoming Animal Crossing New Horizons update. 

Animal Crossing New Horizons to bring back Brewster’s café

A report by DodoCodes.com confirms that the Animal Crossing New Horizons update is going to bring in the fan favourite Brewster’s cafe. These data miners confirmed that the update will bring in a new event in the game. The patch notes read, ”‘cNpcMemory:TalkProgressMuseumBuiltCafe’. This is not the first time the makers have brought in this Brewster Cafe for its players.

The makers had already released it back in March 2020 but it was soon removed from the game. This cafe provides its players with a place to buy coffee, watch concerts, and even work behind the counter at The Roost. But nothing official has been announced about this upcoming Brewster’s Cafe in the game. So the best option is to wait for the makers to release anything official about this upcoming Animal Crossing New Horizons update. 

More about Animal Crossing New Horizons 

Apart from this, the makers are currently celebrating the start of August. Every month the makers come up with new events and challenges to complete. They shared a post on their official Twitter account that confirms that the makers will be celebrating the start of this month with fireworks shows on Sunday night all month long. The timing for this event is the same for both,  Northern and Southern Hemisphere Animal Crossing players. This celebration will bring in new features like fireworks festival, custom designs and Redd's Raffle to the game. Here is also a list of rewards that can be obtained by participating in these events. 

  • Red sparkler
  • Blue sparkler
  • Fountain firework
  • Bubble blower
  • Uchiwa fan
  • Pinwheel
  • Tweeter
  • Blue balloon
  • Red balloon
  • Yellow balloon
  • Green balloon
  • Pink balloon
  • Ramune-Soda frozen treat
  • Orange frozen treat
  • Chocolate frozen treat

READ | Can you plant turnips in Animal Crossing? Guide for the popular social simulation game
READ | Animal Crossing termed as the Game Of The Year at Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards
READ | How to get water eggs in Animal Crossing? Complete guide for your role-playing game
READ | Animal Crossing 1.10 update patch notes: Museum Day, Wedding Season, May Day & more
READ | Animal Crossing New Horizon Fishing Tourney: How to participate, Prizes and scoring system
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND