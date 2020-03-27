'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Update 1.1.1 Fixes Item Duplication Glitch

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a popular social simulation video game series developed and published by Nintendo and created by Katsuya Eguchi. And while the game has just been released, Nintendo has already bumped up the first post-launch Animal Crossing patch notes.

Animal Crossing patch notes

As per the official patch notes shared on the Nintendo Japan website, the update is a very minor one. However, it resolves a major issue that has been affecting game balance. The glitch was actually letting certain players rotate an item while having a friend pick it up and shove it into their pockets.

Animal Crossing update 1.1.1 - Fixed duplication glitch

The said item used to get duplicated, staying in the rotation period as it also went into the pockets of the other user. The glitch was even exploited by certain users to duplicate expensive items in the game such as a crown which can be bought from the Able Sisters. It is understandable that the developers wanted to fix such an exploit at the earliest. However, this new update will not be downloaded if a user chooses to keep his console offline, or leaves the game running on the system, meaning they can continue to exploit the glitch.

When can you expect the next Animal Crossing update?

Although no major updates have been scheduled as of yet, Nintendo will likely be updating Animal Crossing with smaller patches to fix the existing bugs and exploits which may have cropped up.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons gets a free event in April 2020

The latest update also paves the way for Animal Crossing’s first free seasonal event, Bunny Day, which had been announced through the Japanese Nintendo website. The event will go live starting April 1 and run through April 12. As part of the event, users will get a visit from Zipper the bunny, who will ask them to collect eggs from the island. Once it’s done, players will be able to create wonderful decorations with them.

So, if you wish to participate in the event, you will need to ensure that you have downloaded the 1.1.0 update which has been available since launch.

