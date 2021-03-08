Animal Crossing Termed As The Game Of The Year At Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards

A number of people have been talking about Animal Crossing since it was released. The game seems to be one of the most popular releases of Nintendo. The game recently managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the gaming community. Most recently, Animal Crossing won the Game of The Year Award. Read more about the Animal Crossing Award.

Also Read | Animal Crossing Festive DIY Recipes Supply And How To Get The Recipes

Also Read | Animal Crossing Isabelle's Birthday: The Villager's Special Day Celebrated On Twitter

Animal Crossing Game Of The Year

Animal Crossing New Horizons has now managed to win the Game Of The Year award at the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2020. It is no surprise to see the game pick up some awards because of the success it has received. A number of popular publications also managed to rate the game highly. It has also managed to get over 30 million sales in 2020. The game had also managed to get the Most Valuable Creator award and Best Game in China. Apart from this, we have also listed all the games that managed to win at the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2020.

Best Rookie - Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Best Esports Game - Apex Legends

Best Indie Game - Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Best Online - Final Fantasy XIV

Famitsu-Dengeki Special Award - Genshin Impact and Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa Heisei Reiwa mo Teiban

Best Actor - Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima)

Best Voice Actor - Takahiro Sakurai (Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake)

Best Character - Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima

WILDish Indie Award - Maneater

Best Graphics - Ghost of Tsushima

Best Music - Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Scenario - The Last of Us Part II

Best Creator in China - Hideo Kojima from Kojima Productions

Best Game in China - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Best RPG - Final Fantasy VII Remake

Best Adventure Game - Altdeus: Beyond Chronos

Best Action Game - Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Best Action-Adventure Game - Ghost of Tsushima

Most Valuable Creator - Sucker Punch Productions and Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons development team

Game of the Year - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

More about Animal Crossing Game Of The Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a popular game that was released in the month of March 2020. The game is the news addition to Nintendo's game and life simulator series in which players develop a town on a deserted island. The release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was announced in September 2018 but it took around 2 years to get its release date. It was released on March 20, 2020, and it certainly managed to become the first console game to reach five million digital sales within a month. The players have been loving the game and it also became one of the few in the Animal Crossing franchise to get additional content post-launch.

Also Read | Mario Items In Animal Crossing: List Of All Items Arriving In ACNH

Also Read | How To Get Ornaments In Animal Crossing? Complete Guide For The New Festive Season Event