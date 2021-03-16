Last Updated:

Apex Legends 1.61 Patch Notes: List Of All The Changes Made To The Game

Apex Legends 1.61 Patch Notes has been one of the most searched terms of the gaming community. So we have listed all the information we have about it. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
apex legends

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular games of all time and the players constantly keep asking questions about it. They have recently been trying to know details about Apex Legends 1.61 patch notes and are certainly curious about it. To help these players, we have managed to list some of these Apex Legends 1.61 patch notes right here. Read more

READ | How to get Legend Tokens in Apex Legends? Learn more about Legends Tokens here

Apex Legends 1.61 Patch Notes

Apex Legends have managed to keep thor players extremely engrossed with the constant new updates that have been released recently. It has managed to fix a nuembr of small issues faced by the players. To help you guys out, we have managed to gather some information about the Apex Legends 1.61 patch notes right here. Read more to know what changes have been made with Apex Legends 1.61 patch notes. 

READ | What is Low Profile in Apex Legends? How different sized hitboxes affect characters?
  • Game Session leaks fixed
  • LOC – DE/RU -SWITCH – Line breaks in menu fixed when selecting game modes
  • Loba bracelet will now work on Retail generators
  • Bangalore Heirloom performing SFX fixed
  • Heat Shield infinite uses exploit fixed
  • Overlaps and cuts offs in Ranked League Menus fixed
  • Club tag issue fixed for respawning players
  • Epic “Woad Warrior” Wraith skin textures fixed
  • Legendary War Path skin texture fixed when interacting with Survey Beacons
  • Chaos Theory Bloodhound Skin gloves texture fixed in 1st person view
  • Lifeline Mic Check skin collision issues resolved
  • Wraith’s “Queen’s Guard” texture issues fixed
  • Bloodhound Sacred Gate crashing error fixed
  • Bloodhound’s “Royal Livery” and Octane “Oni’s Shadow” skin textures fixed
  • Server Error – netadr_t::ToString fixed
  • Switch: GPU crash issues resolved while rolling matches
  • “gamemodes/sh_gamemode_second_chance.nut error resolved
  • Text integration added for Gamepad Menu
  • Console: “Electric Blue” skin textures fixed
  • Fur lining texture on Bloodhound’s “Going Dark” skin fixed
  • GeForce Now infinite loading issues fixed
  • Octane’s Skydive Emote “Fidget Spinner” preview now available when inspected on XB1
  • PIN events added to Battlepass to track missing rewards
  • Heat Shield audio issues fixed
  • Script Error issue fixed
  • Toggle fire option issues fixed
  • Target acquisition improved
  • Switch: Audio improvements
  • Flickering textures in-game improved
  • Charm names and Armory Icons corrected on Switch

More about Apex Legends

Apex Legends is one ofo the most popular games released by Respawn Entertainment. The game was released for platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in February 2019 and was also brought to Nintendo SSwich in March 2021. The game gives its players an option to choose between 20 three-person squads or 30 two-person duos to compete against players. It managed to get a great review not only from the players but also from the critics for its gameplay, progression system, and fusion of elements from various genres. Here are some of the top publication sites and their ratings for the game. 

READ | Battle royal apex legends: Nintendo switch is the latest platform for apex legends
  • Destructoid 8.5/10
  • Game Informer 9.25/10
  • GameSpot 9/10
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND