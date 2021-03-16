Apex Legends 1.61 Patch Notes: List Of All The Changes Made To The Game

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular games of all time and the players constantly keep asking questions about it. They have recently been trying to know details about Apex Legends 1.61 patch notes and are certainly curious about it. To help these players, we have managed to list some of these Apex Legends 1.61 patch notes right here. Read more

Apex Legends 1.61 Patch Notes

Game Session leaks fixed

LOC – DE/RU -SWITCH – Line breaks in menu fixed when selecting game modes

Loba bracelet will now work on Retail generators

Bangalore Heirloom performing SFX fixed

Heat Shield infinite uses exploit fixed

Overlaps and cuts offs in Ranked League Menus fixed

Club tag issue fixed for respawning players

Epic “Woad Warrior” Wraith skin textures fixed

Legendary War Path skin texture fixed when interacting with Survey Beacons

Chaos Theory Bloodhound Skin gloves texture fixed in 1st person view

Lifeline Mic Check skin collision issues resolved

Wraith’s “Queen’s Guard” texture issues fixed

Bloodhound Sacred Gate crashing error fixed

Bloodhound’s “Royal Livery” and Octane “Oni’s Shadow” skin textures fixed

Server Error – netadr_t::ToString fixed

Switch: GPU crash issues resolved while rolling matches

“gamemodes/sh_gamemode_second_chance.nut error resolved

Text integration added for Gamepad Menu

Console: “Electric Blue” skin textures fixed

Fur lining texture on Bloodhound’s “Going Dark” skin fixed

GeForce Now infinite loading issues fixed

Octane’s Skydive Emote “Fidget Spinner” preview now available when inspected on XB1

PIN events added to Battlepass to track missing rewards

Heat Shield audio issues fixed

Script Error issue fixed

Toggle fire option issues fixed

Target acquisition improved

Switch: Audio improvements

Flickering textures in-game improved

Charm names and Armory Icons corrected on Switch

More about Apex Legends

Apex Legends is one ofo the most popular games released by Respawn Entertainment. The game was released for platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in February 2019 and was also brought to Nintendo SSwich in March 2021. The game gives its players an option to choose between 20 three-person squads or 30 two-person duos to compete against players. It managed to get a great review not only from the players but also from the critics for its gameplay, progression system, and fusion of elements from various genres. Here are some of the top publication sites and their ratings for the game.