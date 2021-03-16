Apex Legends 1.61 Patch Notes: List Of All The Changes Made To The Game

Quick links:
Apex Legends 1.61 patch notes
New @playapex patch just went live:March 15, 2021
ðŸ¦» Fixed Heat Shield audio bug and a rare exploit
ðŸ›¡ï¸ Heat Shields removed from crafting pool
ðŸª² Fixed some bugs with Loba's tactical
ðŸ™Œ Fixed issues with several event skins missing textures
ðŸ”§ Several Switch fixes
ðŸ™Soldier on, LegendsðŸ™
Apex Legends is one ofo the most popular games released by Respawn Entertainment. The game was released for platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in February 2019 and was also brought to Nintendo SSwich in March 2021. The game gives its players an option to choose between 20 three-person squads or 30 two-person duos to compete against players. It managed to get a great review not only from the players but also from the critics for its gameplay, progression system, and fusion of elements from various genres. Here are some of the top publication sites and their ratings for the game.