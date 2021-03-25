Apex Legends 1.62 Patch Notes: Here Are All Changes Brought In With Latest Update

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular games of all time and the players constantly keep asking questions about it. They have recently been trying to know details about Apex Legends 1.62 patch notes and are certainly curious about it. To help these players, we have managed to list some of these Apex Legends 1.62 patch notes right here.

Apex Legends 1.62 Patch Notes

The latest set of Apex Legends patch notes is only 290MB. Not a lot of changes have been made to the game. But the players will now be able to turn off the toggle the survival slot feature. Apart from that, they have also managed to fix issues with their Electric Blue Wattson skin. They even shared a post on their official Twitter page that says, “During our most recent @playapex a collection event. There was a bug with Wattson's Electric Blue skin that caused her textures to go missing. We've since shipped the fix and fully refunded anyone who bought the skin before the fix went live. Refunded players keep the fixed skin.

More about Apex Legends

The makers had recently got the gaming community extremely happy after their announcement of Apex Legends going cross-platform. They announced their Apex legends Cross-Play to be launched by Fall 2020. The makers had promised to reveal a lot more information about Apex Legends cross-platform. Thus stay tuned in to know more about Apex Legends updates. Currently, they have released their Season 8 that has been keeping their playing going.

Apex Legends is one of the most popular games released by Respawn Entertainment. The game was released for platforms like Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in February 2019 and was also brought to Nintendo SSwich in March 2021. The game gives its players an option to choose between 20 three-person squads or 30 two-person duos to compete against players. It managed to get a great review not only from the players but also from the critics for its gameplay, progression system, and fusion of elements from various genres. Here are some of the top publication sites and their ratings for the game.

Destructoid 8.5/10

Game Informer 9.25/10

GameSpot 9/10

