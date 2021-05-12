Apex Legends 1.68 Patch Notes: Here Are Some Important Changes Made To The Game

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular free-to-play FPP shooting games available out there. The makers have constantly been working on making their game better by releasing Apex Legends 1.68 Patch Notes. This has been one of the most awaited Apex Legends updates as it was rumoured to be the biggest update till date. This Apex Legends 1.68 Update is called the Legacy Update and it had promised to bring a number of different changes. But more than the change, it seems like this update is majorly focusing on the issues faced by the players. Thus you can expect to see another Apex Legends update to be released. Till then, here are all the changes brought in by Apex Legends 1.68 Patch Notes.

Apex Legends 1.68 Patch Notes

BUG FIXES

Bloodhound

Fixed an issue with the Tactical UI not showing while in Bloodhound’s Ultimate.

Pathfinder

Gas Traps and Jump Pads will no longer float into the sky when placed next to a zipline.

Wraith

Slight wall bumps no longer inadvertently cancel Wraith’s tactical.

Mirage

Decoys no longer die after a tick of thermite damage.

Octane

Ordinances will no longer get stuck and disappear when being bounced off of Jump Pads. Death Totems will no longer bounce when a Jump Pad is placed under it. Players will no longer have weapons drawn if they are knocked as they enter the Fight Night ring via a Jump Pad. Updated Octane’s Helicopter emote to correctly remove his leg for which he is using it to do said helicoptering.

Wattson

Fixed the “Extend” prompt for Watson’s fences not appearing in certain situations. Haute Drop skin will no longer block view when reloading the Sentinel.

Loba

Fixed more areas where Loba’s Bracelet fails. Red Handed skin on consoles will now properly animate.

Rampart

Mobile Respawn Beacon now has proper collision with Amped Cover. Jumping on and off a damaged Shiela will no longer transfer the flame effect to your weapon.

Horizon

Players will no longer have weapons drawn if they are knocked as they enter the fight night ring via a Gravity Lift. 1x holo sight will no longer block view when using certain skins. Fixed an issue with NEWT not getting refunded if it immediately dies due to a bad spot.

Fuse

1x holo sight will no longer block view when using certain skins.

Flatline

Part of the iron sight was being displayed over the whole weapon.

Prowler

Supply Drop Prowler can now toggle fire modes.

Sentinel

Moved tool tips to not overlap hop up icons. Fixed a graphical issue when swapping to Sentinel.

Misc.

Fixed a menu issue with the advanced look options being hidden. Survey beacons will now appear on the map when teammates are respawned.

General Fixes

Fixed an error that was preventing players from logging in ("Array index 1 is out of range")

Arenas matches will now end if there are no players left on the enemy team

Arenas should now track “time survived” more consistently

Arenas should no longer display the "Apex Legends" screen transition with incorrect textures sometimes

Fixed low detail player models in the lobby. Goodbye derpy blob Legends, you will be missed

Valkyrie's passive no longer highlights players that are not alive and/or in spectator mode

Bloodhound will no longer be able to see tracking markers for Valkyrie while she’s using her jet pack. This is a temporary measure done to improve stability—we’ll look to restore this in a future patch

Addressed an error with the Stats page which was triggered by switching back and forth between Arenas stats and Battle Royale stats

Valkyrie bundle promo image now properly directs players to the in-game store

General stability improvements

Late Afternoon PT Playlist Update:

Spitfire adjustments:

Per bullet damage decreased from 19 > 18 Purple/Gold mag size reduced from 55 > 50

Bocek adjustments:

Max charge body shot damage decreased from 70 > 60 Charge up time increased from 0.54 > 0.56 Deadeye's Tempo charge up time increased from 0.32 > 0.38 Stack size decreased from 16 > 14, inventory slot count decreased from 48 > 28

