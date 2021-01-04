Apex Legends Fright Night Patch Notes: Check Out This Entire List Of Patch Notes

Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person hero shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. It was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 4, 2019, without any prior announcement or marketing. This event of Apex Legends will introduce the players with some new fight night skins and a Gibraltor Heirloom. Here, you will know about the Apex Legends Fight night patch notes and more.

Apex Legends Patch Notes

Apex Legends January 5 update patch notes Legends Rampart: Amped Cover: Decreased cooldown from 30 seconds to 20 seconds Caustic: Nox Gas Trap: Decreased cooldown from 25 seconds to 20 seconds Weapons Hemlok: Decreased damage from 22 to 20. Mastiff: Spread out 3rd/4th pellets to decrease max range of 4 pellet hits (was +/- 7.5 degrees, now +/- 10) Prowler: Reserve bullets increased from 175 to 210

QUALITY OF LIFE Ultimate Accelerants can now be used without opening your inventory. If your ultimate is not currently available, just press the button (or buttons, on a controller) to activate it, and you’ll pull out any stored Accelerant in your inventory and use it automatically. When in a lobby, if a party member leaves your lobby for any reason, all party members will be marked as “not ready.” This should stop accidental launches into a match when your buddy dipped out for a second. The fabled “Mark All As Seen” button has been added. Click this to remove the pesky (I mean helpful) red dots. Pinging the nearest respawn beacon (from spectate) will now always ping the nearest beacon unless you don’t have enough time to use it before the ring closes over it, instead of defaulting to the nearest beacon in the next safe ring. We now show you how many treasure packs are needed to acquire the next comic page. This should just make it easier to people who are chasing the new bit of lore to know how far away they are. Caustic should now smash the door with his Heirloom hammer instead of his leg, if available. We added a small bit of information to the Find Friends box to describe a situation where your friend might not be findable because of their EA account settings.

BUG FIXES Bloodhound Fixed an issue with Bloodhound’s UI disappearing after interacting with Horizon’s Tactical. Wraith Fixed an issue with Wraith’s Portals getting destroyed by the Trident. Bangalore Fixed an issue with Bangalore’s missile passing through hatch doors when they are closed in Worlds Edge. Mirage Fixed an issue with Mirage’s decoys not making footstep sounds. Crypto Fixed an issue with Hack consuming two Vault keys if two keys were in Crypto’s inventory. Fixed an issue with Hack getting stuck within the Trident when deployed as a passenger and the trident is on a ramp. Revenant Fixed an issue causing other players to teleport with Revenant if they punch Revenant when he has very little health. Fixed an issue that didn’t allow Revenant to deploy the Death Totem while on the Trident. Loba Fixed a lot of windows in World’s Edge that prevented Loba’s bracelet from passing through. Rampart Fixed an issue that allowed Rampart to place Sheila while in the Phase Runner. Fix an issue where UI elements stayed on screen after using Sheila. Horizon Fixed an issue with Horizon’s abilities not affecting Lifeline’s DOC and Crypto’s drone.



