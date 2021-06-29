Apex Legends Genesis Event Skins You Must Check Out

Apex Legends Season 9 has brought the players plenty of new substance, including weapons, skins, guides, etc. In spite of the fact that it has brought new substance for the players, it has additionally shown up with a decent number of bugs, that have been fixed through updates. The upcoming Apex Legends update will bring a new event called the Genesis Collection event. The Genesis Collection event will be a restricted time event, that will go on till the appearance of season 10 in Apex Legends. The Apex Legends Genesis Event will carry the players with a variety of new cosmetics to the battle royale game. Many wish to learn more about Apex Legends Genesis Event Skins.

Apex Legends Genesis Event Skins

The Apex Legends Genesis event is here and has brought a whole lot of substance for the players. Apart from the limited-time game mode, the Genesis event has also brought a whole set of weapon and character skins to the game. Some of these upcoming skins were featured in the trailer for this event. Some Apex Legends skins will be available for purchase through the store and others can be unlocked by completing the event tasks. Check out all the characters that are receiving new skins in the Apex Legends Update below:

Gibraltar

Horizon

Valkyrie

Revenant

Loba ‘Petty Theft’

Bangalore

Crypto ‘Inconspicuous’

What are Legend Tokens?

Many free-to-play games have a collection of in-game currencies. In the case of Apex Legends, they have Apex Coins, Legend Tokens, Crafting Metals, and Heirloom Shards. Unlike Apex Coins, Legend Tokens cannot be bought in the game through real-world money, players need to earn it in the game. Once the players have collected a good amount of the Legend Tokens, they can use them to purchase new legends in the game.

The game starts with 6 characters that players can choose from and 10 others that they can purchase either by Legend Tokens of Apex Coins. Although the players have to grind more and spend more Legend Tokens than Apex Coins to purchase new Legends, it still only takes up the effort of the players and not their money, remaining true to its name of being a free-to-play game. Buying a Legend through Apex Coins would cost the players anywhere around 750 Apex Coins and buying a Legend through Legend Tokens will cost the players a whopping 12,000 Tokens at a time. Players can also use the Legend Tokens in other Sales and events of the game where they can purchase Legendary Skins for their existing characters or weapons.

IMAGE: PLAYAPEX TWITTER