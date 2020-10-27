Apex Legends Makers To Bring In A New Hover Vehicle Named Trident With Season 7

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular FPP shooting game lately. The game is free to play and is played by players all over the globe. The makers recently announced their Apex Legends season 7 and the players seem to be extremely excited for the same. To maintain the hype around the upcoming season, the makers are also releasing other details like Apex Legends new weapons, maps and more. Read more to know about Apex Legends Season 7.

Apex Legends New vehicle, Trident

Source: Apex Legends Official Website

Apex Legends Season 7 will bring in a lot of new features to the game. The players will finally get to ride a set of new vehicles in the game. Till now, the makers have only released a picture of a hover vehicle called Trident. The players can use this Trident to roam around Olympus easily. Makers even confirmed that the Trident will be able to fit an entire squad of three. After looking at the Trident, players have gotten extremely excited for upcoming Apex Legends vehicles. All these will be launched with Apex Legends Season 7 and its release is just around the corner. Read more to know about Apex Legends Season 7 release date.

More about Apex Legends Season 7

The makers have confirmed that Apex legends Season 7 is going to be launched on November 4, 2020. This could be a follow up to the Halloween event and challenges introduced by the makers. The release date of Apex legends Season 7 is just around the corner and the makers have been releasing a lot of content form this update. The makers have also confirmed that a new set of weapons, skins and a completely new map is being released with Apex Legends Season 7. Apart from Apex Legends release date, let’s take a look at all the new things being added to Apex Legends.

Weapon and Shields Changes

New Map And Map Changes

New Battle Pass

Legends Changes

New Legend - Horizon

More about Apex Legends

The makers had recently got the gaming community extremely happy after their announcement of Apex Legends going cross-platform. They announced their Apex legends Cross-Play to be launched by Fall 2020. They still have not announced Apex Legends cross-platform release date and fans are certainly eager to know more about it. Thus, players can expect any date between October 2020 and December 2020. The makers have promised to reveal a lot more information about Apex Legends cross-platform in the coming month. Thus stay tuned in to know more about Apex Legends cross-platform release. Currently, they have released their Season 6 and this has gone down well with fans.

