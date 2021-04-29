Apex Legends Mobile: Beta Download, Requirements, Release Date And More

The measure of free-to-play games out there today has been expanding since the introduction of Battle Royale games. One of the top names out of these games is Apex Legends. Players get to crew up or go about it solo and battle their rivals until they are triumphant or face rout. Apex Legends additionally adds heaps of side substance, occasions, and other content for the players to remain inundated in the game. Numerous players need to get familiar with Apex Legends Mobile Beta download and Apex Legends Mobile requirements.

Apex Legends Mobile Beta Download

Apex Legends for mobile is finally out and the players can get the game for free if they pre-register for the closed-beta on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The size of this game 1.34 GB and just like all the other Apex Legends versions, this game is absolutely free. Players just have to make sure about two things to play the Apex Legends Mobile Beta, first, the players should only download it from the official stores, downloading it from third-party app stores would have hindrances while running the game. Secondly, the mobile that it is being downloaded should meet the set of requirements to run the game properly.

Apex Legends Mobile Requirements

Apex Legends is a game meant for Consoles and PC. These platforms have really strong CPUs and GPUs, that help the game run at the optimum level. To carry over the same seamless experience to the mobile platforms, the user’s mobile should have a set of system requirements in check. Here are the Apex Legends Mobile requirements:

iOS

A11 Bionic or Higher

Android

Snapdragon 625 or Higher

Here's a first look at Apex Legends Mobile gameplay.



It is played mostly in 3rd person, and then moves to 1st person when aiming. pic.twitter.com/jqlOcJYEKt — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 28, 2021

Apex Legends Mobile release date

As the closed beta has kickstarted in India and the Philippines, players are anticipating the Apex Legends Mobile Release Date. Unfortunately for the players, no official release date has been announced. Last year it was said to arrive in the Spring of 2021, but the pandemic was responsible for developmental delays. As the game is already in beta testing at the moment, the official version will arrive in almost no time. Many players anticipate a June delivery date for the official version of the game.

Decrypt the Password Apex Legends

Decrypt the password is a whole new event for season 8 of Apex Legends. This event will run from the 16th of April to the 4th of May. In this event, the players need to scan Holo-Sprays in various locations to earn rewards. The players will first have to go to a neutral Care Package to retrieve a key card. They can also get a hold of it from Loba’s Black Market Boutique. After retrieving the key card players will have to activate it in the lobby to access the challenges on the map.

Promo Image Source: DannyApexINTEL Twitter