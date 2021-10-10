Apex Legends' Monsters Within: Legends Cosmetics To Be Available From October 12

The Apex Legends' 'Monsters Within' Halloween event is about to begin on October 12, 2021, and will end on November 2, 2021. Along with the event, players will get to enjoy a new Arenas map, trust of the Shadow Royale mode (limited-time) and Legends Cosmetics. On the occasion of Halloween 2021, Electronic Arts have revealed that the game will feature a lot of new cosmetic skins for the players.

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year: nights grow long and dark with shadows, and the Legends dress up for the occasion.



Become what goes bump in the night when Monsters Within begins Oct 12.



🎃: https://t.co/6mMkt78UnQ pic.twitter.com/ihH3Gmt8dI — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 7, 2021

This time around, there will be multiple ways for the players to get the new Apex Legends Monsters Within: Legends Cosmetics. While the players can keep making progress in the game and get the new skins as a reward, another way to get them is the Apex Legends Shop. A player can get all of the in-game skins for around 2150 units of the in-game currency, and each skin has its own theme. To preview the new items, players can go to the thematic event tab in-game.

Apex Legends Monsters Within where and how to earn Legends Cosmetics

Players shall also keep in mind that new Apex Legends cosmetics will rotate in the shop for set phrases. For instance, some cosmetics will be in the shop from October 12 to 26, while the others will be in the Apex Legends shop from October 26 to November 2. Additionally, there are a total of 40 new thematic items to accompany the Halloween event this year. A few Halloween skins from the past events will also be availble in the store during this year's event.

In the last week of the Apex Legends Monster Within the event, players will be able to play Shadow Royale, Revenant's version of the game. As players already know, the mode features undead shadow versions of the legends killed by the player which return to help any living teammates. During this year's Halloween event, Electronic Arts have also launched the new Monsters Within packs, which can be bought from the Apex Legends shop. These are event themed packs and guarantee to have a non-duplicate event-limited item, according to the official website of Electronic Arts.