Apex Legends Patch Notes 1.62: Wattson's Latest Skin Bug Is Now Finally Fixed

Apex Legends is back with a new update and it was released on the 22nd of March. The new Apex Legends update of 1.62 as of now is available for the players that are on PS4, Xbox and the PC but there is no news about any new content on the handheld Nintendo Switch. Continue reading the article to know more about the Apex Legends 1.62 update.

Apex Legends Patch Notes 1.62

The latest update of 1.62 saw some improvements and bug fixes. Check out:

Improvements Console players can now toggle the survival slot off. If turned off, survival items will only be accessible through the inventory screen and the button will trigger the weapon inspect feature by default.

Bug fixes Fixed Electric Blue Wattson skin



Respawn mentioned in their tweet that there was a bug with the new Electric Blue skin of Wattson at the time of their latest @playapex collection event. This bug caused the textures on the skin to disappear. They have fixed the bug now and anyone who had purchased the skin before the fix went live was refunded. Also, these players who got the refund will also receive the fixed skin.

There were other players who were going through some different types of issues after this update went live. On the PlayStation 4, the settings of some players were reset to default and they weren't able to access the ALC settings on the console. Other issues include the high latency/ rubber banding of the character after the update. The players also mentioned in the community that they don't have any slow internet connection as they are using a wired connection, so it definitely is the update that is causing such gameplay problems.

Lastly, some players were complaining about the changes made to the game. Respawn has made a lot of changes but only a couple of them have been shown in the official patch notes for now. One of the changes is the lowering of the heat shield badge damage to 1000 and the players who spent hours grinding to obtain the badge are now upset.