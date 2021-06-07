Apex Legends Patch Notes 1.71: Respawn Celebrates #Pride Month With The Players

Apex Legends Season 9 has been ongoing and has brought the players plethora of new content, including weapons, cosmetics, maps, and more. Although it has brought new substance for the players, it has also arrived with a fair share of bugs. The Apex Legends Update 1.70 saw the arrival of new characters and cosmetics. Since then a new update has been released to add some minor changes to the game through Apex Legends Update 1.71. Players wish to learn more about the Apex Legends Patch Notes 1.71.

Apex Legends Patch Notes 1.71

The Apex Legends 1.71 Patch Notes have been released along with the new update. These patch notes help the players understand the exact changes that were made through the latest update. The Apex Legends 1.71 Patch Notes are extremely small as there are only 3 changes that have been made to the game. The first change is that Respawn has enabled leaver penalty for Arenas again so players trying to quit early will have to face a penalty in the game. Many users were facing issues with voice chat on the Switch platform, which has now been fixed and is the second change in the update. The third change in the update has been put to celebrate Pride Month in the game. Every player will be granted a #Pride badge to celebrate Pride Month in Apex Legends. Check out the Apex Legends 1.71 Patch Noyes below:

Re-enabled leaver penalties for Arenas

Fixed some voice chat issues on Switch

Grants all players the #Pride badge!

In celebration of Pride Month, we’ve granted all @playapex players a special Pride badge. Pride is the opposite of shame: It's about being proud of who you are. We stand with and support players of all sexualities and gender identities. #PRIDE pic.twitter.com/NfsgY6dZEi — Respawn (@Respawn) June 3, 2021

Apex Legends Mobile Beta Download

Apex Legends for mobile is finally out and the players can get the game for free if they pre-register for the closed-beta on the Google Play Store. The size of this game 1.34 GB and just like all the other Apex Legends versions, this game is absolutely free. Players just have to make sure about two things to play the Apex Legends Mobile Beta, first, the players should only download it from the official stores, downloading it from third-party app stores would have hindrances while running the game. Secondly, the mobile that it is being downloaded should meet the set of requirements to run the game properly.

Apex Legends Mobile Requirements

Apex Legends is a game meant for Consoles and PC. These platforms have really strong CPUs and GPUs, that help the game run at the optimum level. To carry over the same seamless experience to the mobile platforms, the user’s mobile should have a set of system requirements in check. Here are the Apex Legends Mobile requirements:

iOS

A11 Bionic or Higher

Android

Snapdragon 625 or Higher

IMAGE: COMICBOOK TWITTER