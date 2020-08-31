Apex Legends Season 6 Leaks: Popular Speculations About The FPP Shooter Game

Apex Legends has been one of the most played games of the current generation. It is a free-to-play FPP shooter game that has been developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. The players have now been playing Apex Legendes Season 6 since it has been launched. A number of online gamers have also been trying to release new information about Apex Legends Season 6. Here are some of the most popular Apex Legends Season 6 data leaks.

Apex Legends Season 6 leaks

Getting some information about season 6 of Apex Legends might be very difficult. This is because the current data leaks had small reveals like the upcoming Halloween events or rumours of ground emotes being added to the game. But a recent leak seems to have hit the spot perfectly. This type of leak might be a huge one that might give the players a deep dive into the weapon system of Apex Legends Season 6. It is something that has been spotted form the popular Dev stream. Popular data miner, Shrugtal has also tweeted about the new item in the game which could be called “gadget”

During the Dev stream, a couple of unknown extra slots were visible at the bottom of the screen. This was captured by Shrugtal because these extra slots were never seen in Apex Legends. He also shared the video and wrote, “New weapon type. Gadget. I suspect that this is the mysterious fourth slot on the UI in the devstream, due to both the weapon enumeration and some non-localized strings. Speculation: Non-combat throwables, like Smoke Grenade?”

More about Apex Legends

Other than Season 6, the makers are also working on other areas to expand their game. The makers had recently got the gaming community extremely happy after their announcement of going cross-platform. They announced their Apex legends Cross-Play to be launched by Fall 2020. They still have not announced Apex Legends cross-platform release date and the fans are certainly eager to know more about it. Thus the players can expect any date between September 2020 and December 2020. The makers have promised to reveal a lot more information about Apex Legends cross-platform in the coming month. Thus stay tuned in to know more about Apex Legends cross-platform release. Most recently, they released Season 6, which has been keeping their players going.

