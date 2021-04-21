Apex Legends Season 9 Release Date, New Character And Other Updates

Apex Legends has been one of the most popular free to play Battle Royale games that are available out there. To keep the players engrossed in their game, makers have constantly been adding new features and additions to the game. They are currently working on releasing a new Apex Legends season 9. We have gathered some information to help out the players trying to find the Apex Legends season 9 release date.

Apex legends Season 9

Apex Legends season 9 release date has not been announced officially but a number of things point out May 4 to be the same. First, the Season off Apex legends is going to expire on May 3. Along with that, the makers have recently released the Apex Legends Season 9 teaser guide called The Stories from the Outlands. The end of that teaser certainly shows May 4 which could certainly be the Apex Legends season 9 release date. The makers have also managed to release a number of changes that have been made to the game recently. To help out our viewers, we have managed to gather all the information we could about the changes that are being made with the Apex Legends season 9. Read more about it.

More about Apex Legends

Apex Legends makers have released a small video called “Stories from the Outlands – Northstar” on their official YouTube channel. The video gives a brief insight into the backstory for Valkyrie who has also been announced as the next character to join the Apex Legends playable character list along with Season 9. The video certainly shows the viewers that Kairi Imahara was the daughter of the Northstar-class Titan pilot. This certainly brings up the popular connection between the popular games Apex Legends and the Titanfall series. Initially, this connection was confirmed by the involvement of Kuben Blisk, an antagonist in Titanfall 2.

The end of the trailer shows that the character designated her callsign as Valkyrie, and then starts her journey to join the Apex Games. The trailer also confirmed that Erika Ishii will be playing the character of Valkyrie in the game. Not a lot has been revealed about the new character's gameplay through the trailer. It focuses mainly on the backstory of Valkyrie and the start of her Apex journey. Here is the Apex Legends Northstar video that was uploaded on the game's official Youtube channel.

Promo Image Source: Apex Legends Twitter