Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event: New Map And Minor Balance Fixes Coming Soon

Apex Legends has become one of the most popular free games to play for a long time now. This is mostly because of the new and latest that are constantly being released for this first-person shooter game. Currently, the makers have announced a new upcoming event that is bringing in new features like map changes, weekly reward tracker and more. This event is slated to be launched by July 13 and will go on till August 3. This was confirmed after Respawn Entertainment shared a one-minute teaser on their Youtube page. This trailer gives an in-depth analysis of all the new changes that are going to be added to the game soon.

Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event

Apex Legends is now going to see a new Overload map with this new Thrillseekers Event. The map is basically a long, open area that surely gives one of the players an advantage because of the height. It is also a great map for sniping. Another map called Slope is going to be launched in the game. This map is basically an area where the players can slide and have open and close range combats. Apart from this, new skins like Youngblood skin for Bloodhound and the Voidwalker skin for Wraith are also going to be released with this Thrillseekers Event. No official Thrillseekers Event time has been announced yet but the players can expect the update to be live on play stores a day before its release. Apart from this, here is also some information about the ongoing event in Apex Legends.

Currently, Apex Legend players have been enjoying the ongoing Genesis Collection Event. This event has also managed to bring in a number of different features and additions like the new skins for vicarious characters. These skins are somewhat special as each one of them have some backstory related to the character. This update has also brought in Revenant heirlooms and some new balance changes to the game. This event will run till July 13 and the new Thrillseekers Event will be next-in-line to be released. Thus keep following Respawn Entertainment's social media handles for any updates about the ongoing or upcoming events in the game.