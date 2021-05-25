Apex Legends Update 1.69: Areanas Update, Character Updates And Bug Fixes

Apex Legends Season 9 has been ongoing and has brought the players plethora of new content, including weapons, cosmetics, maps, and more. Although it has brought new substance for the players, it has also arrived with a fair share of bugs. These bugs are now being eradicated through Apex Legends Update 1.69. This update will take care of many issues that the players are concerned with.

The main changes that are being made in this Apex Legends update include reverting Wattson’s character back to their normal stats. Apex Legends 1.69 has also fixed the issues that were being faced by the newest character of Season 9, Valkyrie. One more important fix in Apex Legends 1.69 update is for the arena, where the map exploits have been taken care of and a penalty system has been added to the game. Players will learn more through the Apex Legends Patch Notes 1.69.

Apex Legends Patch Notes 1.69

Restored slow effect when players run into Wattson’s fences

Valkyrie changes

Added a short input delay after using Valkyrie’s ult to prevent players from accidentally activating–then immediately canceling–their ult by accident

Fixed an exploit that let players record stats in the firing range while using Valkyrie

Fixed an edge case that allowed her ult to be activated shortly after using a jump pad

Arenas changes:

Penalties for abandoning games have been added to Arenas. This is similar to the abandon penalty applied in Ranged BR games. You only get a penalty if you were in a full squad when you left (this doesn’t apply if you were parties with a leaver–you’ll still get penalized in that case). This update will activate a warning for players who are about to leave a game in progress. The associated penalties will follow shortly after.

Fixed an exploit that allowed users to unlock upgrades without having enough materials to do so.

Hop-up Upgrades for Bocek bow are now as follows: Level 2: Shattercaps. Level 3: Deadeye’s Tempo

Fixed Various Arenas bugs and errors

Loot adjustments

Adjusted the logic for loot items being spawned on the ground as opposed to being placed into loot bins. This should cause backpacks to spawn more evenly on the ground as opposed to being spawned almost exclusively in loot bins.

Slight increase in spawn rates for Level 2 Evo armor. The starter kit changes introduced in Season 9 had caused them to be lowered by more than expected.

Miscellaneous stability fixes

Late Afternoon PT Playlist Update:

Re-enabling Valkyrie in the firing range

We’re temporarily increasing survival XP earned in Arenas. This is a placeholder fix to offset the fact that the buy phase currently isn’t being taken into account for “survival time.” In a future patch, we’ll adjust the survival time calculation to include the buy phase and return the survival XP earn rate to its previous level

IMAGE: PLAYAPEX TWITTER