Apex Legends Valkyrie Abilities Explained: Check Out The Abilities Of This Latest Legend

When Apex Legends Season 6 was launched, a Rampart artwork featured her in which she is repairing Viper's Northstar Titan. Now the game has progressed 3 seasons and it is now revealed to be a teaser for Valkyrie. Valkyrie is going to be the latest legend in the game and will make her debut in the upcoming Season 9. Continue reading the article to know about the Apex Legends new hero Valkyrie.

Apex Legends Valkyrie Abilities

Valkyrie Skills

Passive Ability: VTOL Jets Hold jump to initiate VTOL Jets - allows hovering in the air. As the description tells, pressing and holding the jump button will start the VTOL Jets of Valkyrie and this will allow her to hover in the air. While this ability will surely allow her to see far ahead and check the parameters, it is still unknown whether Valkyrie will be able to climb higher areas and jump further distances compared to Pathfinder and Horizon.

Tactical Ability: Cluster Missile Fire a rocket that explodes multiple times. This is her Tactical Ability and it allows her to launch a Cluster Missile, that explodes multiple times upon making contact with anything.

Ultimate Ability: Skyward The Ultimate Ability: Skyward will act as a Jump Tower which she can take anywhere with her and activate. One thing to note is that enough vertical clearance will be required for this and teammates need to interact with Valkyrie to join the launch.



Apex Legends Season 9 Balance Changes

Here are all the changes that are confirmed for Apex Legends Season 9.

Octane Health cost for using Stim increased Stil cooldown decreased

Lifeline Some changes made to her Passive ability Her Ultimate Ability will get buffed Players have been able to easily spam revive using Lifeline's passive ability and this definitely needed some kind of nerf. As of now, there is no further news as to what kind of nerf this would be.

Loba Bracelet Bugfixes and Buffs The bracelet of Loba has some bug fixes which will be fixed and her tactical ability will get buffed. Along with this, her ultimate will get nerfed.

Horizon Air strafe and Tactical nerfs. Horizon's strafe speed while she is in mid-air needs to get nerfed as her Tactical is too strong currently.

Fuse Unknown Buffs Currently, Fuse is one of the weakest Legends and he surely needs to be buffed.

Other Updates New Legend New Infested Olympus map variant New Battle Pass Bug fixes Quality of life improvements Legend changes Weapon changes



Image Source: Respawn