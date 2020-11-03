Apex Patch Notes Season 7: Complete Ascension Patch Notes For Apex Season 7 Update

Apex Legends is back with another new season and this time its the 7th Season since the game's release. Respawn is now introducing a new legend, a brand new map which is the largest by far, and many meta changes. Check out this entire Apex Ascension patch notes for the Apex Season 7 Update.

Apex Patch Notes Season 7

New Legend: Horizon

She is the newest Legend, a brilliant scientist, and a master of gravity manipulation. Passive: Spacewalk Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit. Tactical: Gravity Lift Reverse the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit. Ultimate: Black hole Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that sucks in nearby Legends.



New Map: Olympus

A utopia floating in clouds above Psamathe.

There will be rotating agricultural towers, many beautiful gardens and restaurants which will be the new stages for intense fights.

New vehicles called Tridents.

The Phase Runner – a tunnel of Phase energy running through the center of Olympus – lets you cross the map in seconds.

A mysterious Rift

Other Additions

New Vehicle: The Trident - the Trident is a hover car designed for your whole squad.

The Trident - the Trident is a hover car designed for your whole squad. LTM: Olympus Preview: To help the players in understanding and exploring the map without having to die from someone, a new playlist called Olympus Preview is introduced. This mode will allow the players to team up with 30 Legends on Olympus and to roam the map for learning map drops, loot areas, and practice routes.

To help the players in understanding and exploring the map without having to die from someone, a new playlist called Olympus Preview is introduced. This mode will allow the players to team up with 30 Legends on Olympus and to roam the map for learning map drops, loot areas, and practice routes. Clubs: Players will be able to join other clubs and even create their own.

Players will be able to join other clubs and even create their own. Battle Pass: Skins like the Wraith “High Class” and Octane’s “Fast Fashion” and a lot more.

Attachment Swap Improvements

When replacing an attachment with one from the ground, if the old attachment is an improvement for your other weapon, the old attachment will get automatically transferred.

Replicator Updates

For Season 7, weapons are removed from the crafting pool and are now replaced with Shield batteries. The high-level attachments will still be tailored towards a weapon category.

Preventing other players from picking up items that you crafted for the first 5 seconds after crafting. This can be disabled by pinging the item.

Air Drop Clarity

The colors of the beams have been changed to differentiate between normal airdrops, Lifeline's airdrops, and Replicator airdrops. Normal drops are a light tan, Lifeline's drops are blue, and Replicator drops and teal.

All of the airdrops' landing area FX while it's coming down matches their colors.

Airdrop beams still stay visible when close to the airdrop, instead of fading when you get close. The beam still disappears when the pod is opened.

Misc The Arc Star now shows an Arc Star model when one is thrown near you, instead of a grenade. Added a new VO line when you are using a Phoenix Kit Added a new VO line when you drop a Holo Spray You can now ping ammo in your inventory to request more from your squad Made modifications to The Ring to reduce the amount of unplayable space in the circles.



Legend Meta

Bangalore Rolling Thunder: Reduced the time it takes for explosion from 8 seconds to 6 seconds.

Caustic Nox Gas Trap/Nox Gas Grenade: Legends no longer get a blurred vision effect while in the gas. Damage updated from 4-10 ticks of damage to 6-12 ticks of damage.

Mirage Psyche Out/Life of the Party: Decoys now have 45 health

Octane Swift Mend: Doubled healing rate (from 0.5 hp/s to 1.0 hp/s)

Wattson Perimeter Security: Increased damage per touch from 10 to 15.

Loba Black Market: Ammo taken no longer counts towards Black Market’s maximum. You can scoop up all the ammo in range.

Rampart Sheila: Now takes 1.25 seconds to fully spin up, down from 2 seconds. Amped Wall: Now takes 3 seconds to fully build, down from 4 seconds.

Pathfinder: Pathfinder no longer needs to be on the ground for Grappling Hook to be considered finished. The speed to which Pathfinder needs to drop for us to consider Grappling Hook finished was increased from 300 units/second to 500 units/second The maximum cooldown grapple can be set to was lowered to 30 seconds, from 35 seconds; the maximum amount of travel time before a new cooldown is set is now 5 seconds, rather than being uncapped. This means that effectively, you can never incur more than a 35 second cooldown. The amount of distance you can travel before you hit maximum cooldown was roughly doubled.



