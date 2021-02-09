Are Michael Reeves And LilyPichu Dating? Who Is LilyPichu's Boyfriend?

The gaming industry has grown as big as any entertainment industry in a short span of time. It has not only aided developers to create incredible games, but has also helped gamers to grow in popularity and earn an audience. One such star is LilyPichu who is a League of Legends streamer. As the Twitch star grows in fame, many fans want to know more about her personal life, especially her love life. Fans keep asking "are Michael Reeves and LilyPichu dating?". If you have been wondering about the same, then here is all about it.

Are Michael Reeves and LilyPichu dating?

Until 2019, LilyPichu aka Lily Ki was in a public relationship with a fellow Offline TV member Albert ‘Sleightlymusical’ Chang. However, the separation was quite heavy as the reports say that Chang was "unfaithful" in the relationship which was later accepted by him. After the separation, the Twitch star is reportedly said to have been dating the YouTuber, Michael Reeves.

The rumours were confirmed after LilyPichu shared a Vlog on her YouTube channel with the title "We are dating now, right?". The cute video shows their bond with each other and how they share a laugh. The happy stream also displays them holding hands, going out and having some real fun. At the end of the video, you can see Lily going to Reeves to ask him if they are dating and he responds to her by holding the hand. Now, the couple seems to have been dating since then and there are many pictures of them together on social media.

Fans hope that the couple stays together until the end and they get to see them sharing some moments together. LilyPichu and Reeves, both are extremely talented individuals. LilyPichu is not only a popular League of Legends Twitch streamer, but she is also a musician, and YouTube personality with her channel filled with animations, vlogs, songs, art, and piano covers. Whereas, Michael Reeves is a YouTuber and former software contractor who is known for making content about technology and programming.

