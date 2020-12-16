Are Planes Coming Back To Fortnite? Learn More About Planes In The Game

Fortnite Season 5 is live and the players are getting a charge out of it. Fortnite Season 4 was an outright impact and Epic furnished the players with new substance continually and reliably. Epic will have a similar arrangement for Fortnite Season 5 Zero Point. Zero Point is where all the Bounty Hunters from various universes have been called upon to gather a few bounties in Fortnite Island. Players are curious about if planes are coming back to Fortnite.

Are Planes Coming Back to Fortnite?

After being out of commission for a long time, the biplanes are finally making a comeback to Fortnite. These Biplanes were loved by many and hated by many too, depending on which side of the plane the players were on. Battling with these Biplanes was a tough task. But it seems like these Biplanes will be coming back to Fortnite as Leakers and data miners have found files of a SantaBiplaneVehicle in Fortnite Update V15.00. Many have asked where to find Planes in Fortnite, but these locations won’t be available until Fortnite announces officially the return of planes to the game.

Winter Airplanes have been added In v15.00. #Fortnite



Planes will be making a Return this Holiday pic.twitter.com/fDp2yoz8lb — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) December 12, 2020

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle, and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter, and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop. Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

