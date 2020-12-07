Are XQC And Adept Together? Fans Ask If They Are Together After Surprise stream Appearance

A number of players have recently been talking about XQC and Adept. This is because the two were seen together on a live stream. In one of the streams by the popular streamer, XQC, Adept was seen sneaking up from the behind. Thus the gaming community has been asking are XQC and Adept together. Read more to know about XQC and adept.

Are XQC and Adept together?

GOING THROUGH MY OLD STUFF. THOUGHT ID POST THIS ONE THAT I LIKE. OK THATS IT FOR THE WEEKLY TWEET pic.twitter.com/4QGt2TTesO — xQc (@xQc) August 24, 2020

Adept is a streamer popular on the streaming platform, Twitch. She is known for streaming the popular free to play shooting game. Recently, the gaming community blew up after she was seen on XQC’s live stream. The two are actually closer than just friends. The two have been roommates for a long time now. The players are trying to find XQC’s girlfriend but nothing has been officially announced anything related to the same. The two have also been seen in a number of posts and pictures shared on respective social media handles. Here are some posts of XQC and Adept.

Happy birthday to rank1 roommate :) very old picture but nice pic.twitter.com/zthRmgTsb0 — xQc (@xQc) March 4, 2019

XQC Banned

XQC is a popular streamer known for his streams on Twitch. The streamer recently became the talk of the town after being banned from Twitch. This happened after the streamer was caught for stream sniping when he was playing with popular streamers including Ninja. The streamer has been updating his fan base about his ban. His Twitter post said that he was not allowed to stream for a week on Twitch. He is also barred from taking part in any Twitch roval competition for 6 months.

Stop defending my everywhere for no reason. We got into the final game with @DrLupo and @shroud 's team. We shouldn't of done it and it was wrong. I'm sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry. — xQc (@xQc) November 15, 2020

The streamer, XQB himself has apologised for his mistake through posts on social media. He wrote, "Stop defending my everywhere for no reason. We got into the final game with @DrLupo and @shroud 's team. We shouldn't of done it and it was wrong. I'm sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry." He has also shared a couple of more Tweets regarding this incident. The streamer also shared a small picture on his Twitter. There he has tried to recreate the Pablo Escobar meme with his own version. He has done this in context with his ban from the popular streaming platform, Twitch. Currently, the streamer is back streaming for his fans all over the globe.

TOMORROW. NOVEMBER 25TH 1PM PST. THE RETURN. — xQc (@xQc) November 25, 2020

