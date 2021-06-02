Last Updated:

Area 51 Royale And UFO Event Released By Fortnite: Here's How To Join The Game

Area 51 Royale and UFO Event is out and the players are curious to know more about it. So here is all the information about this creative game mode. Read more

Written By
Sahil Mirani
area 51 royale and ufo event

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER


Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle royale games out there. This is mostly because of the number of different game modes and additions made to the game by the makers. Currently, they have released a new Fortnite UFO event and the players are curious to know more about it. So here is some information that can help the players know more about this event. Read more about the Fortnite Area 51 royale and UFO event. 

Area 51 Royale and UFO Event

The makers of Fortnite Have now released a new Area 51 royale and UFO event and it has certainly brought in a number of new additions to the game. This new mode brings in aliens, new weapons, cars and a team deathmatch mode for the players to enjoy. This is a creative game mode and thus the players will be required to use the code, 4909-3532-4209 to play this game. The players can expect to see a number of different features in this game when compared to the original Battle Royale system of Fortnite. To help the player, here are some steps that they can follow to join the Area 51 royale and UFO event in Fortnite. Here is also some more information about the game. 

  • Step 1: Open the Fortnite Application on your device
  • Step 2: Then open the Creative game mode available in the game selection menu
  • Step 3: Click Change to access this menu
  • Step 4: Press Play
  • Step 5: Then put in the Area 51 royale and UFO event code and press enter

More about Fortnite

Apart from the new creative game mode, the makers have also collaborated with DC Comics and have brought in Zero Point to the game. They have recently released a new Deathstroke skin and other items in the game. The players can get Fortnite Deathstroke glider and the skin by purchasing the fourth copy of the Fortnite X Batman Zero Point collaboration. A number of other skins have also been released that can be bought from the in-game store. Apart from this, they have also released a new cup in the game. The makers have made a specific scoring system for their cup. Players from different regions of the globe will be able to compete with players from their areas.  

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER

READ | June Fortnite crew pack: How to get the mecha cuddle master skin?
READ | Where are CB radios in Fortnite? Check out this brief guide on all 5 locations
READ | Fortnite spirit crystal: How to place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain?
READ | Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 new theme leaked: All we know so far
READ | Where to find Dual Pistols in Fortnite? Dual Pistols Legendary challenge explained
First Published:
COMMENT