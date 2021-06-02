Area 51 Royale And UFO Event Released By Fortnite: Here's How To Join The Game

Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle royale games out there. This is mostly because of the number of different game modes and additions made to the game by the makers. Currently, they have released a new Fortnite UFO event and the players are curious to know more about it. So here is some information that can help the players know more about this event. Read more about the Fortnite Area 51 royale and UFO event.

Area 51 Royale and UFO Event

The makers of Fortnite Have now released a new Area 51 royale and UFO event and it has certainly brought in a number of new additions to the game. This new mode brings in aliens, new weapons, cars and a team deathmatch mode for the players to enjoy. This is a creative game mode and thus the players will be required to use the code, 4909-3532-4209 to play this game. The players can expect to see a number of different features in this game when compared to the original Battle Royale system of Fortnite. To help the player, here are some steps that they can follow to join the Area 51 royale and UFO event in Fortnite. Here is also some more information about the game.

Step 1: Open the Fortnite Application on your device

Step 2: Then open the Creative game mode available in the game selection menu

Step 3: Click Change to access this menu

Step 4: Press Play

Step 5: Then put in the Area 51 royale and UFO event code and press enter

More about Fortnite

Apart from the new creative game mode, the makers have also collaborated with DC Comics and have brought in Zero Point to the game. They have recently released a new Deathstroke skin and other items in the game. The players can get Fortnite Deathstroke glider and the skin by purchasing the fourth copy of the Fortnite X Batman Zero Point collaboration. A number of other skins have also been released that can be bought from the in-game store. Apart from this, they have also released a new cup in the game. The makers have made a specific scoring system for their cup. Players from different regions of the globe will be able to compete with players from their areas.

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER