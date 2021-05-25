Last Updated:

Arms Deal Public Event In Warzone: Here's How To Start The New Event In Warzone

Arms Deal Public Event in Warzone is something the gamers are trying to find out about of late. Here is all the information about this game mode.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
arms deal public event in warzone

IMAGE: CALL OF DUTY TWITTER


Warzone has been one of the most successful games released by Raven. This is because the makers keep their players engrossed with the new updates that have been introduced into the game. They have recently released a new Arms Deal public even in Warzone and the players are curious to know more about it. So to help them, here is some valuable information about the new Arms Deal public even in Warzone. 

Arms Deal Public Event in Warzone 

First, the players will need to reach Nakatomi Plaza. This can be identified by looking at the massive tower in Downtown. Try and spot a ramp that goes down into the parking area just under the tower. After reaching the specific location, you will then need to try and find a ramp that will be on the next level, which is called P2.  Reach this level in order to start the Arms Deal Public Event. Then you will need to enter a truck that will be parked right there. 

Then try and enter from the backside of the truck to see a table and some electronics. Use all of these items to interact with other players in the game. The players can just press square if they are using a PlayStation, X if they are using an Xbox, or just click if they are on a PC to interact with it and the Arms Deal Public Event will start. Apart from this, the makers also managed to bring in a number of other changes to the game. So to help the players, here is a list of all the changes made to the game. Read more to know about Call Of Duty's latest Patch Notes. 

Warzone Patch Notes

  • Fixed additional map locations in Verdansk that allowed players to reach out-of-bounds areas
  • Fixed collision issues with various elements across Verdansk allowing players to exploit/peek/shoo through them
  • Fixed a bug causing the Exfil progress in the Power Grab LTM mode to reset upon completion
  • Fixed a bug with the Royal & Kross 4x and Susat MultiZoom optics where they would not display glint when used on snipers
  • Fixed a bug causing Ballistic Knife Camouflage progression to not track properly or at all
  • Fixed a bug causing Contraband Contracts to not activate while Killstreak UI messages appeared on the screen
  • Fixed a bug equipping players with 4 weapons in the Power Grab LTM mode

IMAGE: CALL OF DUTY TWITTER

READ | Call of Duty Warzone: New map changes and arrival of zombies confirmed
READ | Karachi's rollerblading police heavily trolled as 'Call of Duty players'; stun netizens
READ | NFL trade rumors: Rashaad Coward reveals Steelers move accidently on Call of Duty
READ | Call of Duty rambo bundle: What are the new features of 80s Action Heroes Event?
READ | Call Of Duty Season 3 Black Ops Cold war update released: See new maps and more changes
First Published:
COMMENT