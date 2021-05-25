Arms Deal Public Event In Warzone: Here's How To Start The New Event In Warzone

Quick links:
Warzone has been one of the most successful games released by Raven. This is because the makers keep their players engrossed with the new updates that have been introduced into the game. They have recently released a new Arms Deal public even in Warzone and the players are curious to know more about it. So to help them, here is some valuable information about the new Arms Deal public even in Warzone.
Let the action begin! 👊🔥🔫🏹— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 20, 2021
Your favorite 80s action heroes have arrived to #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone! Season Three Reloaded is LIVE NOW. pic.twitter.com/Yjge3mrSoV
First, the players will need to reach Nakatomi Plaza. This can be identified by looking at the massive tower in Downtown. Try and spot a ramp that goes down into the parking area just under the tower. After reaching the specific location, you will then need to try and find a ramp that will be on the next level, which is called P2. Reach this level in order to start the Arms Deal Public Event. Then you will need to enter a truck that will be parked right there.
Then try and enter from the backside of the truck to see a table and some electronics. Use all of these items to interact with other players in the game. The players can just press square if they are using a PlayStation, X if they are using an Xbox, or just click if they are on a PC to interact with it and the Arms Deal Public Event will start. Apart from this, the makers also managed to bring in a number of other changes to the game. So to help the players, here is a list of all the changes made to the game. Read more to know about Call Of Duty's latest Patch Notes.