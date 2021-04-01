As Dream Reaches 20 Million Subscribers, Fans Ask For A Face Reveal Stream

Over the quarantine period, the gaming industry was expected to see remarkable growth as more and more people had time for gaming. According to a press release by the Financial News Media, “the world-wide pandemic and its accompanying quarantine have presented an opportunity for dedicated console and computer gamers to spend more time with new games in store, which is increasing the number of users and driving more revenues into the market.” Recently, internet personality Dream reached 20.1 million subscribers on his Youtube channel making the above prediction come true.

Dream Face Reveal Stream

Ever since Dream reached his phenomenal 20 million subscribers milestone on March 29, fans have been asking him to reveal his face. Many responded to his tweet celebrating his success by asking for a Dream Face Reveal Stream. Dream’s face is always hidden with an animated drawing of a white smiley emoji which is also seen on his profile picture and banner for his Youtube channel. In fact, at the start of this year, Dream’s neck reveal trended on Twitter when he was featured on fellow Youtuber MrBeast’s Youtube rewind.

Last month, when another Youtuber named Kavos asked him if he will reveal his face, he said, “I’ve been planning. I think I want to do it early next year, but that’s only if Corona is gone.” It is not confirmed if Dream will reveal his face as he planned or if he will schedule it earlier on the fan’s request. Last November, Dream tweeted that he decided to do a face reveal and has not done it so far. Dream mentioned in the interview with Kavos that whenever he does it he will be doing it in a grand manner and not simply on a Youtube video.

Decided to do a face reveal. please be nice it took a lot of courage: pic.twitter.com/DCNjj3Wdvd — Dream (@Dream) November 14, 2020

In celebration of reaching 20 million subscribers and counting, Youtuber dropped a Dream 20 mil merch. The merchandise is available on Dream’s website, Dream Branding. The merchandise consists of a Dream Coin, two black fleece hoodies and a grey bucket hat with a cross-eyed smiley - all of which are limited edition. The coin has the words “Dream 20 Million Subs” engraved on it. The hoodie that costs Rs 4200 has the white cross-eyed smiley embroidered on it. The other one that costs Rs 3400 has the xx smiley printed on it instead. When a person buys the coin which is priced at Rs 1500, they can enjoy a 10 per cent discount on the other Dream 20 mil merch items.

Who Is Dream?

Dream is a popular gaming Youtuber who posts content of himself playing Minecraft. Based on a video of Youtuber GeorgeNotFound playing Minecraft with Dream, we know that Dream’s real name is Clay. He started his channel on February 9, 2014, and has 1,705,212,737 views so far according to his Youtube page statistics. Social Blade statistics show that Youtuber Dream gets more than 1.5 million subscribers per month in his channel.

Image Courtesy: Dream