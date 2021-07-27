Assassin's Creed 1.3 Patch Notes Released: Siege Of Paris Expansion To Release Tomorrow

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is soon going to receive a new update for its players. The game is supposedly getting a lot of new content and additions and the fans are curious to know more about them. Ubisoft has now released a new set of Assassin's Creed 1.3 patch notes in the game. To help the players, here is all the information on the internet about the new Title update that is going to be released on August 12. Here's more about Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris expansion.

Assassin's Creed 1.3 patch notes out now

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.3.0 launches tomorrow: July 27.



🌞 Sigrblot Festival (July 29-August 19)

🪓 Level Scaling

🤝 New Skills

💡 Game Improvements

📁 7GB-31GB; depending on platform #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 26, 2021

Assassin’s Creed The Siege of Paris is the new expansion that is going to be released this August. The makers had already filled the game entirely with exciting challenges and missions. But they are wanting to bring in more new content to experience with their latest AC Valhalla game. They have released the Assassin's Creed 1.3 Patch notes on their official website which confirms that New Black Box Missions are soon going to be added to the game. They have also confirmed the release of the new Sigrblot festival which is slated to run from July 29 to August 19.

The players can compete in new activities to win rewards like the one-handed swords. All they need to do is the first two narrative arcs, Grantebridgescire and Ledecestrescire and also reach settlement level 2. Different game menus like the skill tree are also going to get some new changes to the game. The makers have also addressed a number of bug fixes that will soon be added with this update.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla update

Apart from this, Ubisoft has been working towards releasing the new Assassin’s Creed Twitter feature. A post on the game’s official Twitter handle confirms that they are going to bring in a Level Scaling feature with a new Valhalla update. This feature will introduce 5 different options in the level scaling menu as a part of the 'gameplay' settings. These will include 'default', 'off', 'constant', 'harder' and 'nightmarish' presets which will help to deliver a more realistic gaming experience for its players. Apart from this, no new information has been released about the new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.