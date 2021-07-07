Assassin's Creed Infinity Confirmed: Makers Say The Game Is Years Away From Its Release

Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular releases by Ubisoft. With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla being out already, the makers have currently started working on another addition to this gaming franchise. A recent blog post on the developer’s website confirmed that there is a game called Assassin’s Creed Infinity in the development stages. They did not announce anything related to its release date. This news was initially making rounds in the community and was termed as a rumour but with the recently released Ubisoft blog post, the game is currently in the works and might be released after some time. With AC Valhalla being released recently, there could be a long wait for this AC Infinity. A number of other rumours had surfaced on the internet about the same. So let’s take a deep dive into this new Ubisoft game.

Assassin's Creed Infinity confirmed after Ubisoft releases a blog post

Our teams will be working closer than ever to develop future Assassin's Creed games. Learn more: — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 7, 2021

According to Bloomberg, Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Infinity release could be years away from its release because of the amount of work it will require. This suggests that the game could bring in some new features like a live service just like GTAV and Fortnite. IGN confirmed that Ubisoft Quebec who is responsible for releasing Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Odyssey could be leading the team for this new AC Infinity. The Ubisoft Quebec team is reportedly going to collaborate with Ubisoft’s Montreal team for the same game The blog post uploaded by Ubisoft also confirms that the game is in the works to fulfil the demands of the fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach to its development over the past several years.

Apart from this, AC Valhall has become one of the most successful games that have been released till date. This could be because of the post-launch updates that have been made to the game recently. These updates have gradually transformed the game into a lite version of a live service game. The game is also going to receive more updates by 2022 and it could have some serious changes planned for the gamers. Apart from this, no new information has been released by the makers yet.