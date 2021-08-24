Assassin's Creed Odyssey Update 1.6.0 To Support 60 FPS Gaming On PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Ubisoft has constantly been working to bring major upgrades to their already existing titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Valhalla. The developers are currently working on making their game compatible with the next-generation consoles. Recent news from the game’s official Twitter handle confirms that Ubisoft will release an update to support 60 FPS gameplay for Xbox Series X/S and PS5. This Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Title Update 1.6.0 is supposed to be released by the end of August 24, and the community is curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information available about the upcoming Assassin's Creed Odyssey update. Read more.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Title Update 1.6.0 to release on August 24

Missing Ancient Greece? A new title update for Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be deployed on August 24, adding 60FPS support when running the game on Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 through backwards compatibility! #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 23, 2021

Ubisoft shared a post on their Twitter account about announcing this Assassin's Creed Odyssey's Title Update 1.6.0. This was a necessary update because there was no specific next-gen version of this 11th instalment of the Assassin’s Creed game franchise. Other popular games, Dark Souls 3 and The Last of Us Part 2, have already released their upgraded versions of the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. It has become a trend amongst the developers that helps them bring back the players to experience the new content. Also, Ubisoft is famous for releasing much post-launch content for its games, including major bug fixes along with exciting DLC expansions and more. Most recently, the developers have released the Siege of Paris expansion for its players.

More about Assassin's Creed

Initially, the French video game developers had planned to release two expansions called Siege of Paris and Wrath of the Druids. But they cancelled their plans to release a second update. The already released expansion introduces Muspelheim, which is the realm of fire in Norse mythology. Releasing such updates for the players certainly gives the developers more time to work on their upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity, the 13th addition to the franchise. The developers are planning to make this a live-service game just like the top-grossing games of the community like Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto Online. No other information is available on the internet about the game.

IMAGE: ASSASSIN'S CREED TWITTER