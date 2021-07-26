Assassin's Creed Valhalla Makers To Add Level Scaling Options With Upcoming Update

Ubisoft is all set to release a new update for their latest Assassin’s Creed Valhalla game. They are planning to bring in a Level Scaling option to the game and the players are certainly loving it. They have now been asking a number of questions about the upcoming Valhalla update. To help out these players, here is all the information about the upcoming changes to the Assassin's Creed Valhalla game.

New Valhalla update to bring in Level Scaling

Level Scaling is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27! 📈 You may choose from 5 options, from 'off' to Nightmarish. 💀 pic.twitter.com/pGz2oTjZZY — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 23, 2021

A recent post on Assassin’s Creed Twitter account confirmed that the makers are going to add a Level Scaling feature with a new Valhalla update. The update will bring in 5 different options in the level scaling menu as a part of the 'gameplay' settings. These will include 'default', 'off', 'constant', 'harder' and 'nightmarish' presets which will help to deliver a more realistic gaming experience for its players. Ubisoft did not say anything about this being a huge update thus crossing off all the possibilities of releasing The Siege of Paris expansion for its players. The makers have already announced that they will release the second expansion to the game later this year. The Siege of Paris is the name of this expansion and it will be one of the biggest updates for Valhalla. Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers about this upcoming update.

Some information on the internet claims that Ubisoft has joined hands with Facebook to release their Assassin's Creed Rebellion as a cloud-streamed game on Facebook Gaming. Apart from this, a story posted by Bloomberg claims that Ubisoft’s Assassin's Creed Infinity release could be years away because of the amount of work it will require. This is the upcoming addition to the Assassin’s Creed franchise. This leak also seems a bit believable because Ubisoft just released their Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. IGN also confirmed that Ubisoft Quebec might be leading the team for the new AC Infinity. This team was also responsible for the release of Assassin's Creed Syndicate and Odyssey. Keep an eye out for any updates about the game on Ubisoft’s official social media accounts.