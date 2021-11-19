ASUS ROG India ‘Battle Of Gods’ Is Back: Check How To Participate And Win Prizes

Republic of Gamers (ROG), a Taiwan-based gaming device manufacturing company announced the return of the battle of Gods– a gaming tournament exclusively for ROG Phone users on November 18, 2021, with a chance to compete with others and showcase their skills. The Battle of Gods is an online Weekly Gaming Tournament series for ROG Phone users starting November 24, 2021. The participants will go head-to-head in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA title Battle Royale (solo mode) to claim the ultimate prize pool of whopping ₹6,60,000!

Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Smartphone Division, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “At ROG we are strongly connected to our community of users and constantly strive to bring exclusive and engaging activities. Since Pandemic has started we have been virtually engaging with the ROG Phone Community and delighting our community with exclusive online events. The response from the ROG Phone community to the ‘Battle of Gods’ is tremendous and overwhelming, which led us to bring the third season of the tournament."

How to participate in the Asus ROG India Battle of Gods Season 3?

As a part of the tournament, participants will engage in Battlegrounds Mobile India - Battle Royale Solo Mode. There will be one pre-qualifier and one final match on the day of the tournament in which the number of rooms depends upon the number of registrations and qualifiers. All Asus ROG smartphone owners can register at https://asus.in/Battle-of-Gods/ and be a part of the event. Additionally, the gameplay during the event will be streamed online on Asus' official Indian YouTube channel.

A total weekly price of Rs. 55,000 will be given to the winners of the competition in a distributed manner.

Winner; Rs. 10,000

Most Kills: Rs. 8,000

2nd and 3rd: Rs. 7,000

4th, 5th, 6th: Rs. 5,000

7th, 8th, 9th, 10th: Rs. 2,000

It is important to note that previous seasons have stretched to a length of 13 weeks. The Battle of Gods Season 3 is being organised in association with Krafton. Asus believes that such tournaments will encourage the adoption of responsible online gaming. In the past few years, online gaming and e-sports have become very popular in India, especially after the popularity gained by Pubg: Mobile. There are several gamers in India that have contributed to the following that online games have.

Image: BGMI/ASUS