Atomic Heart Release Date: A New Official Announcement Trailer Highlights More Robots

The entire gaming community got a glimpse at a brand-new game called Atomic Heart, a first-person shooter set in an alternate 1950s Soviet Russia, during Microsoft's E3 event on June 13th. The game is being created by Mundfish, a company that was created in 2017 and is the business's debut game. Continue reading the article to know about the Atomic Heart release date and more.

Atomic Heart Trailer

Mundfish previously worked on a VR game called Soviet Lunapark VR, and it looks like that project could have been merged with this new title, which features strange characters and a convoluted tale. A lot of the information in this trailer is not adequately explained. Why are there so many strange killer robots here? why are there old grannys with a ladle? Everything about this trailer was strange and nobody knows the answers to such questions yet. So far it seems like the game is inspired by titles like Metro, BioShock, Nier: Automata and Stalker in terms of art and gameplay.

Also, the company has not yet announced the release date, but it is confirmed that Atomic Heart is going to come to Game Pass on Xbox, PC along with on the cloud when it launches. The Atomic Heart website stated that a beta version would be available before the end of 2019, but the Steam page later changed to "TBA." According to the developers, the scenario is similar to an episode of Black Mirror set in a warped version of the Soviet Union between the 1930s and 1960s. Robots, the Internet, and holograms have all been invented as part of a technological revolution. All of these developments are engulfed in the atmosphere of communism, confrontation with Western imperialism, and all of the other political and social issues of the time.

Robots have been mass-produced to assist in agriculture, defence, wood production, and ordinary household chores—but they're now rebelling. Everything is clearly messed up, and the Robots are entirely out of control. In 2019, Mundfish published ten minutes of Atomic Heart gameplay. It shows you both the gun and melee combat, as well as the strange world. Nvidia released an RTX trailer for Atomic Heart in January, demonstrating ray tracing and DLSS support. As for the minimum and recommended system requirements, at least an i5 4460 / AMD FX-6300 CPU, RAM of 6 GB and a GTX 760 / R7 260x is required to run it. For the recommended specs, an i7 3770, RAM of 8 GB and a GTX 1060 will be required.

IMAGE: Mundfish