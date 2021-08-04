Back 4 Blood Beta Early Access Details: Find Black 4 Blood Beta Key Methods And More

Back 4 Blood Beta is scheduled for early access before its official release. The game has been developed by Turtle Rock Studios, who are responsible for the massively famous title Left 4 Dead. Back 4 Blood is a 4 person co-op, first-person shooter and will be the latest entry to this genre of games. The Bak 4 Blood Beta will be free during early access before the game is officially released.

Back 4 Blood requirements

There is a set of system requirements for Back 4 Blood that players should have in check before downloading the early access beta version of the game. These system requirements will help the players have an ideal gameplay experience. There are two sets of requirements, one is minimum, which is needed to run the game at the lowest level of performance. The second one is recommended, which is needed to have an optimum experience. Check out the list of Back 4 Blood requirements below:

Minimum Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8500 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 480

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended Requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor

RAM: 12 GB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Back 4 Blood Beta Key

The Back 4 Blood Beta will be available as an Open Beta from August 12-16. The game will also be receiving early access globally during August 5-9. The players will have to access this open beta through the Back 4 Blood Beta key and there are two ways to do so. First, the players that have preordered the game will receive the early access beta key and will be able to load up the game on August 5 itself. The other method is by applying for the early access lottery on the Back 4 Blood website by signing up with an email ID. This method isn't a sure-shot way and purely depends on the player's luck.

Back 4 Blood Release Date

The Back 4 Blood Open beta is coming out early so that the players can have a taste of the gameplay before the official release. The Alpha version of the game was only available on PC, but the open beta and the official game will be available across all platforms. The Back 4 Blood release date has been set for October 12, 2021.

IMAGE CREDITS: BACK4BLOOD TWITTER