Back 4 Blood Open Beta Set To End For All Platforms; Check Date And Time

The Back 4 Blood open beta is available only in selected regions where players can purchase the game but when does the Back 4 Blood open beta end?

Back 4 Blood open beta

The open beta for Back 4 Blood began earlier this week and is about to end soon. The official release time for Back 4 Blood open beta was August 12, 2021, at 8 PM BST. To access the open beta for the game, players needed to download the preload. The most exciting aspect of the open beta of Back 4 Blood is that it supports cross-play between multiple platforms. Keep reading to know when does the Back 4 Blood open Beta end, system requirements and characters.

When does the Back 4 Blood open beta end?

The Back 4 Blood open beta is available only in selected regions where players can purchase the game. Additionally, the open beta, which will run from August 12 to August 16, is available for all players with no entry fee or charges. Since the open beta is available on multiple platforms such as PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, the open beta timeline will be applicable to all the platforms. 

The Back 4 Blood open beta will end on August 16, 2021, at 08:00 PM BST. The time might differ based on the local time region. The full release of Back 4 Blood will take place in October 2021. Such beta tests are crucial for game developers as they help them check the stability levels of the game while thousands of people around the world log in and enjoy the in-game action. Additionally, any bugs or programming errors are also rectified in due course, as and when they are identified.  

Back 4 Blood system requirements 

  • CPU Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
  • GPU GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 590
  • RAM 12GB
  • STORAGE 25GB SSD
  • OS WINDOWS 10 64-bit
  • DX DIRECTX 11

 

Back 4 Blood characters and abilities 

  • DOC
    • heals low health teammates even without items 
    • healing efficiency 
    • team trauma resistance 
  • MOM
    • Instant revive 
    • Support inventory 
    • Team extra life 
  • Holly
    • Recover stamina w/ kills
    • Damage resistance 
    • Team Stamina
  • Evangelo
    • Breakout of grabs
    • Stamina regen
    • Team movement speed
  • Karlee
    • Sense hazards
    • Quick inventory
    • Team use speed
  • Jim
    • precisions kill increase damage 
    • ADS speed
    • team weakspot damage 
  • Hoffman
    • spawn ammo w/ kills
    • offensive item slot
    • team ammo capacity
  • Walker
    • precision kills increase accuracy
    • damage
    • team health 

 

