Back 4 Blood System Requirements: Optimised Settings For Smooth Gameplay

Back 4 Blood is an upcoming zombie-killing survival horror game released by Turtle Rock Studios. The game is a partnership venture with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and the game is first of its kind next generation Co-op Zombie shooter game. In Back 4 Blood gameplay, the player plays as a part of a special four person battling squad called “Cleaners".

The Back 4 Blood gameplay is set in a dystopian society where a dangerous parasite called “Devil worm” has transformed a major portion of humanity into zombie-like creatures or “ridden”. The player needs to kill the zombies and ensure that the world is safe from the disaster.

Interested to play this co-op game? Check the details about Back 4 Blood system requirements in this article:

Back 4 blood system requirements

The game is playable on PC and also in gaming consoles. If you are willing to play this game in your PC, the minimum back 4 blood pc requirements are-

● Operator System: Windows 7

● CPU: Intel Core i5-8500 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

● RAM: 8 GB

● OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

● VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 480

● PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

● VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

● DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

These are just the minimum requirements. But, if you want to enjoy the game and get the best experience while playing the game, you need to check if your PC supports the following Back 4 blood system requirements-

● Operator System: Windows 10

● CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor

● RAM: 12 GB

● OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

● VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580

● PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

● VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

● DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

The back 4 blood size is quite large, 30GB in size. So, you need to ensure that your device has enough disc space free to install the game.

How to download back 4 blood?

Back 4 blood is going to release in 2021. The game will be available on its official website. Additionally, it will be also available in Steam and Epic games. It is a paid download. That means you need to buy it for downloading.

You can also pre-order the game for back 4 blood download. After the game release, the link will be available on the internet. You have to visit the official website and find the back 4 blood download link. Then, you need to click on the link and wait till the download is complete. Make sure to keep free space equal to back 4 blood size so that the game can run easily on your device. After the download is complete, follow all the instructions to install it.