Badge 99 Monthly Income, Face, Free Fire ID And More About The Popular Streamer

Free Fire has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games since PUBG Mobile was banned from the Indian servers. A number of gaming streamers have managed to gain popularity by playing this game and the viewers have been asking questions related to the gamers recently. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about these gamers. Read more

Badge 99 Youtube

Badge 99 is also one of the most followed gamers of the Indian gaming community with a huge following of over 4.73 million on his Youtube channel. He is known for playing the popular Battle Royale game, Free Fire on his live streams. He started his streaming career on Youtube back in 2019 and since then has managed to gather a reputable number of subscribers on his channel. Apart from this, a number of his fans have also been asking about his monthly income. So to help the players out, we have managed to gather some information about it.

Badge 99 monthly income

Badge 99 Youtube channel has an average monthly view count of over 40-50 million views for a single month. The gamer managed to get the maximum of his earnings by doing his popular Free Fire live streams where the audience supports him by giving superchats. Sponsors and other ways of income also need to be considered before going over it his net worth. According to the Socialblade website, Total Gamer monthly income is somewhere around $13.9K - $223.1K. There have been no official statements about Blade 99 net worth. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather his gaming stats.

Badge 99 Stats

Apart from this, the users also want to know about Badge 99 id and Badge 99 stats. This helps them to know how exactly the gamer has been performing in the various game modes he has been playing. According to a story by FirstSportz, the gamer has played a total of 8046 squad matches and has won 1426 matches. This makes his win rate 17.77%. He also has 21237 kills that takes his kill death ratio to 3.23. Apart from that, we have also managed to get his stats for duo and solo matches right here. Read more about Total Gamer stats.

Duo

Matches: 1987

Wins: 186

Win Rate: 9.36%

Kills: 4324

Kill Death Ratio: 2.40

Solo

Matches: 1143

Wins: 84

Win Rate: 7.34%

Kills: 2821

Kill Death Ratio: 2.66

Badge 99 Face and id

Apart from that, the users have also been trying to find more information about the Badge 99 face and Badge 99 logo. The gamer has not yet revealed his face and has no plans to do so in recent times. Apart from that, his logo seems to be a man in a red jumpsuit just like the famous tv show, Money Heist. The game has shown immense growth in a matter of years since he started his gaming career. His free fire ID is 317768081.

Promo Image Source: Badge 99 Facebook