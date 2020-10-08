Baldur's Gate 3 Classes And Races; Character Customization Features Of Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the sequel to the best in class RPG game. After nearly 20 years for the developers have come up with the sequel to their previous installment to the franchise. It is an RPG game that allows the players to create and customize their own characters. Players have been provided with character classes and races to choose from while creating their very own Baldur’s Gate 3 character.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Classes

Classes are huge in character customisation. These classes decide the roles that the player will play during the game. Baldur’s Gate 3 has offered the players a variety of classes to choose from. Only some of these classes will be available during the early access version of the game. The rest of the classes will be released during the final product. Multiclassing will not be available until the final version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is out. Check out Baldur’s Gate 3 classes below:

Baldur’s Gate 3 Classes Early Access:

Cleric: Clerics are representatives of the gods they worship, wielding potent divine magic for good or ill. Subclass: Life, Light, and Trickery

Fighter: Fighters have mastered the art of combat, wielding weapons with unmatched skill and wearing armor like a second skin. Subclass: Battle Master and Eldritch Knight

Ranger: Rangers are unrivalled scouts and trackers, honing a deep connection with nature in order to hunt their favored prey. Subclass: Hunter and Beast Master

Rogue: With stealth, skill and uncanny reflexes, a rogue's versatility lets them get the upper hand in almost any situation. Subclass: Arcane Trickster and Thief

Warlock: Bound by a pact to an all-powerful patron, warlocks trade their loyalty for supernatural abilities and unique magic. Subclass: Fiend and The Great One

Wizard: Wizards master the arcane by specializing in individual schools of magic, combining ancient spells with modern research. Subclass: Evocation and Abjuration

Baldur’s Gate 3 classes coming to the final version:

Barbarian

Bard

Druid

Monk

Paladin

Sorcerer

Baldur’s Gate 3 Races

Other than classes Baldur’s Gate 3 provides the player with an additional layer of races. Players can choose which race they want their character to belong to and according to their choice, the player will receive bonuses specific to each race. Check out the Baldur’s Gate 3 Races below:

Humans

Ability bonus: +1 to strength, dexterity, constitution, wisdom, intelligence, charisma

Tiefling

Ability bonus: +1 intelligence, +2 charisma

Subraces: Asmodeus Tiefling, Mephistopheles Tiefling, Zariel Tiefling

Racial features

Darkvision: Players can see in dim light within 60 feet as if it were bright light and in darkness as if it were dim light, but can't see color.

Hellish Resistance: Players have resistance to fire damage.

Dwarf

Ability bonus: +1 wisdom

Subraces: Gold Dwarf, Shield Dwarf

Racial features:

Dwarven Weapon Training: Proficient with handaxes, battleaxes, light hammers, and warhammers.

Dwarven Resilience: Advantage on saving throws against poison and resistance to poison damage.

Dwarven Toughness: Player HP is increased by 1 and increases by an additional point at every level.

Elf

Ability bonus: +2 dexterity, +1 intelligence

Subrace: High Elf, Wood Elf

Racial features:

Cantrip: Choose an extra level 0 spell.

Keen Senses: Proficient with the Perception skill.

Fey Ancestry: Advantage on saving throws against being charmed, magic can't put you to sleep.

Elven Weapon Training: Proficient with longswords, shortswords, shortbows, and longbows.

Darkvision: Players can see in dim light within 60 feet as if it were bright light and in darkness as if it were dim light, but can't see color.

Half-Elf

Ability bonus: +2 charisma, and up to two extra points in any ability.

Subraces: High Half-Elf, Wood Half-Elf, Drow Half-Elf

Racial Features:

Fey Ancestry: Advantage on saving throws against being charmed, magic can't put you to sleep.

Darkvision: Players can see in dim light within 60 feet as if it were bright light and in darkness as if it were dim light, but can't see color.

Drow

Ability bonus: +1 charisma

Subraces: Seldarine Drow, Lolth-Sworn Drow

Racial Features:

Darkvision: Players can see in dim light within 60 feet as if it were bright light and in darkness as if it were dim light, but can't see color.

Cantrips: Access to an extra level 0 spell (unconfirmed which spell, though).

Drow Weapon Training: Proficiency with rapiers, shortswords, and hand crossbows.

Half Drow

Ability bonus: Up to two points in any ability of your choice.

Racial Features:

Darkvision: Players can see in dim light within 60 feet as if it were bright light and in darkness as if it were dim light, but can't see color.

Cantrip: Learn an extra level 0 spell (unconfirmed which spell, though).

Githyanki

Ability bonus: +1 intelligence, +2 strength

Racial Features:

Decadent Mastery: Learn an extra language and become proficient with an extra set of tools.

Martial Prodigy: Proficient with light and medium armor, shortswords, longswords, and greatswords.

Halfling

Ability bonus: +1 charisma

Subrace: Lightfoot Halfling, Strongheart Halfling

Racial Features:

Lucky: If the player rolls a 1 on a d20 for an attack, ability check, or saving throw they can reroll once and must use the value of the second roll.

Brave: Advantage on saving throws against being frightened.

Mercurial Step: Base walking speed is 25 feet.

Naturally Stealthy: Proficient in the Stealth skill.

