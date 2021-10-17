Batman: New Batmobile Lego Set Inspired By Pattinson's Film Has 1,362 Pieces; See Pics

Last Updated:

Batman: New Batmobile Lego Set Inspired By Pattinson's Film Has 1,362 Pieces

The toy manufacturer says that the Lego Technics Batman Batmobile has a true-to-life design has is inspired by Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang and Camaro.

Shikhar Mehrotra
Batman Lego Technic set is inspired from upcoming movie The Batman, check details

Lego has been around for almost 90 years now. The company manufactures toys for all age groups of people that can be assembled from scratch by putting together hundreds of small parts. Most recently, the company has launched a Batman-themed Lego set which can be assembled into the Batmobile from Robert Pattinson's upcoming Batman movie called The Batman. The toy set is a part of the Lego Technics range and is priced on the official Lego site for $99.99.

The toy manufacturer says that the Lego Technics Batman Batmobile has a true-to-life design and is inspired by Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. There are a total of 1,360 pieces in the Lego set, including opening doors, moving pistons, and spinning flame. The car also has lights in the front and a red glow can be seen on the transparent engine at the back. There are yellow lights on the front grill as well. 

Batman Lego set

The Batman Lego Set has realistic parts 

Lego also mentions on their website that the Technic building sets feature realistic mechanisms and movements that let builders of all ages explore the engineering in a fun yet approachable way. Other characteristics of the Lego set include front steering, differential on rear wheels, moving pistons, spinning flame and opening doors & hood. When assembled, the toy measures over 4" in height, 17" in length and is 6" wide.

The Lego set was released during the final day of Collector Con NYCC 2021 on October 8, 2021. Further, Lego is also going to release another set of the Dark Knight Batmobile Tumbler on November 1, 2021, and it will contain 2049 pieces. There are a couple of other toy sets for the Batman fans like the Lego DC Batman Batcave: The Riddler Faceo0ff 76183 Building Kit, which is priced on Walmart for $80 and contains 581 pieces. 

In 2022, Matt Reeves's upcoming The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is going to be something new for Batman fans. While the movie is set to release on March 4, 2022, it is going to star Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler and Kravitz as the Catwoman. 

