Battle Royal Apex Legends: Nintendo Switch Is The Latest Platform For Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a free-to-play battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. The famous BR game is available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in February 2019, and the most recent platform is Nintendo Switch on which it was released in March 2021. Future release for Android and iOS are also scheduled by 2022. Continue reading to know everything about the latest release of Apex Legends Battle Royal for the Nintendo Switch.

Apex Legends Battle Royale for Nintendo Switch

The above gameplay comes from a YouTuber known by the name - RGT 85 and he mentions that the game does look nice sometimes. Along with this, many users of Nintendo Switch went on to Reddit to include their reviews and it shows that the game isn't performing to its fullest in this handheld device.

The frame rate on Nintendo Switch has a target of 30 frames per second, but it drops a lot at times, especially during fights and this is disappointing for almost every player as the framerates are the most important aspect of any Battle Royale game. Comparing this with PC and console versions gives it a big disadvantage and cross-play also won't be preferable as all the players on PC and console will always have the upper hand in any battle. Due to this, all the switch users are recommending others to turn off cross-play by going into the settings menu.

Battle Royale Games

BR games became a thing right after the explosion of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Fortnite and Apex Legends but there are a lot more of them than just these three for this genre. Chances are that there is a Battle Royale game for every type of player out there, some use magical elements, some just primitive weapons, some are futuristic, and a lot more. The main aim in any of the BR games is to be the last one surviving among the many who battle it out to become the champion. Here are some of the best Battle Royale games as of March 2021.