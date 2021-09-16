Last Updated:

Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates Leaked; Check Recommended PC Requirements And More

Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates have been leaked, and the players are curious to know more about it. Here are all the Battlefield 2042 beta dates available online.

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 has become one of the most awaited releases of this year. Thus several data miners and leakers have been trying their best to provide exclusive information about Battlefield 2042. Similarly, a recent leak from Tom Henderson has released some information about the rumoured Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates.

His Tweet confirms that the Early Access version of Battlefield 2042 will start on October 6th, and the Open Beta for the game is supposed to start on October 8th. He also shared another Tweet about these Beta dates and wrote, “The whole point of a BETA is to give feedback, report on bugs etc. and if they've needed to even push that back, it makes you think about what is actually going on with the game.” 

Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates leaked

Tom also confirms that EA Sports still needs to share these dates with the media/creators, and it is expected that the news will be broken in the next couple of days. He confirmed that the dates have been derived from an internal system that Tom cannot share. He asked his followers to trust him until this announcement was made public. Battlefield 2042 developer Dice recently shared some information about the game and said that the updates on the Open Beta would be coming later this month. His announcement also provides some assurance that Tom Henderson’s leaks about the Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates are true. The upcoming Open Beta is going to feature two maps, including Rotterdam and Narvik.

More about Battlefield 2042

Apart from this, EA Sports has also released its game’s system requirements online. Battlefield 2042 release date has been fixed as October 22, and the game is being released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Currently, the game can be bought from EA’s official store. Apart from this, check out the list of minimum and recommended Battlefield 2042 specifications to run the game seamlessly on your PC. 

Minimum PC Requirements

  • Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350
  • Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Video Memory: 4GB
  • Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
  • Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Recommended PC Requirements

  • Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Video Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
  • Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

