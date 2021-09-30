Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates Out: How To Access The EA Created Open Beta Version?

Battlefield 2042 release date is just weeks away and EA is going to start testing their open beta version in the coming days. EA has set October 6 as the Battlefield 2042 Beta start date but only for select users. Thus the players have been asking specific questions like, ‘How to access the Battlefield 2042 Open Beta?’ To help out the players with their doubts, here is all the information that can be used to access the Battlefield 2042 Beta. Read more about EA's Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates

The first batch of Battlefield 2042 Beta starts on October 6. Players who have pre-ordered the game or have access to the EA Play subscription will be the ones eligible to play the beta version. Battlefield 2042 Open Beta is scheduled to start on October 8 and the players will get access to the game for a day. So currently, the only option left for the players is to pre-order the game or get the EA Play subscription.

Microsoft has collaborated with Play and has added the subscription as a part of the Xbox Game Pass Gold subscription. It means that the players who have the Xbox Game Pass Gold subscription are also eligible to get access to the game before its open beta date that is October 8. Apart from this, EA has just released a new set of PC requirements for the game. It is extremely important to make sure your PC is upto date with the PC requirements for the game to run seamlessly.

Battlefield 2042 PC Requirements

Minimum requirements

OS: 64-Bit Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTA 1050 TI or AMD Radeon RX 560

DirectX: 12

Hard-Drive Space: 100GB SSD

Active internet connection to enable online features.

Recommended requirements