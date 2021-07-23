Battlefield 2042 Open Beta To Release In September: Here's How To Register

Battlefield 2042 has now become one of the most popular topics amongst gamers recently. The makers have now released some more information about the new Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. The users will be able to access this beta version from September 2021. This has certainly been picked up by the community and they are curious to learn more about it. They have been asking a number of questions about Battlefield 2042 Open Beta registration, release date and more. So here is all the information about the upcoming Battlefield 2042 Open Beta. Read

Battlefield 2042 Open Beta to release in September

The makers of Battlefield 2042 will be releasing the beta version of their game in September. This will help the makers to learn more about the small bugs and fixes that will be picked up by the players. Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will help the makers to make the small changes before the final release of the game that is set for October 22. According to some speculations, the Open Beta version of the game will bring in two maps including Rotterdam and Narvik. There are a total of 7 maps in Battlefield 2042 and they can only be accessed in the final version that is slated to release soon. Battlefield 2042 Open Beta will be made available to download from online stores like PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Origin. The players can directly start download this game as soon as it gets released.

Apart from this, the makers are currently prepping up to release some more information about their upcoming games through the EA Play event. The makers also released some information that confirmed the Battlefield 2042 crossplay feature for platforms including PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The crossplay will not bring in players with previous generation consoles because they only support 64 users at the same time. This is literally half the number of players the new generation consoles support. Apart from this, no other additions have been confirmed by the makers. Apart from this, the players have also been asking about the Battlefield 2042 system requirements. So here are some recommended specifications to run the game seamlessly.