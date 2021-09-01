Last Updated:

Battlefield 2042 Release Closing In: How To Pre-order Battlefield 2042 For PC, Xbox And PS

Battlefield 2042 pre-order is live and players will be eligible to get exclusive rewards for this purchase. Here is some more about pre-order bonuses & rewards.

Battlefield 2042

EA has been releasing new information and posts about Battlefield 2042 on their official social media handles. This helps them create some anticipation around the game. Currently, they have set October 22 as the Battlefield 2042 release date and have now started taking in pre-orders for the game. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to know, ‘How to pre-order Battlefield 2042?’ This has been one of the most searched terms of the gaming community and here is all information available about the Battlefield 2042 pre-order, pricing, release date and beta version. Read more 

Battlefield 2042 pre-order price and availability

EA has finalised Battlefield 2042 price as $60 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC versions. The next-generation console version including Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will cost about $70. Keep in mind that these prices are only for the standard editions of the game. EA has also added a lot of new rewards and features for their Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition including four new playable Specialists, four battle passes, plus additional skin bundles. The gamers will also be eligible for the seven-day early access and the open beta version of the game. Here is a list of Battlefield 2042 pre-order bonuses released by EA. Read more 

Pre Order Pack

  • Baku ACB-90 melee takedown knife
  • Mr Chompy Epic weapon charm
  • Landfall player card background
  • Old Guard tag

Year 1 Pass Pack

  • 4 new Specialists (one per season)
  • 4 battle passes (one per season)
  • 3 Epic skin bundles

More about Battlefield 2042 beta access and specifications

EA has been planning to release a beta version of their game by this September to get an idea about the small bugs and issues which can be rectified before the launch. The rumours going around in the community suggest that the Open Beta is going to bring in two maps including Rotterdam and Narvik. Apart from this, EA has also released their minimum and recommended specifications for Battlefield 2042. These need to be fulfilled for the action-adventure game to run seamlessly. 

Minimum PC Requirements

  • Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350
  • Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Video Memory: 4GB
  • Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
  • Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Recommended PC Requirements

  • Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Video Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
  • Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster
