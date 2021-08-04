Battlefield 2042 To Release Map Based On A Town Somewhere In India, Know Which One

EA has constantly been releasing a lot of new information about their new Battlefield 2042 title. They have recently given out some details about their new Battlefield 2042 India map. A recent story from IGn confirms that the game is going to use a map called Discarded in Battlefield 2042. This map is going to be inspired by Alang, a town in the Bhavnagar district in Gujarat. The makers have also spoken about taking inspiration for their upcoming game’s in-game maps. This Discarded map has a dark setting that is set next to a dull shoreline where massive ships are stranded due to changing water levels. This has gotten the interest of the gamers as are curious to know more about it. Here is all the information about Battlefield 2042's new map.

Battlefield 2042 new map details

The makers have confirmed the release of Discarded which is also being referred to as the Battlefield 2042 India map. It has some unseen elements like the Colossus, which is a massive ship that is hiding a submarine inside it. Dice has also confirmed that the Colossus ship has multiple levels and locations with access to the zipline to enable fast travel across the map. The map has also been added with locations like a flooded village and a fuel station for intense gunfights and hand to hand combat. Lead level designer, Shashank Uchil spoke to IGN and said that their art and design team has already spent a considerable amount of time trying to research how ships are broken at Alang and how the town around it is built.

More about Battlefield 2042

Apart from this, the makers have set October 22 as the Battlefield 2042 release date for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The players can already start buying the game on respective app stores for a discounted price of Rs. 2,999. Currently, the developers are working on releasing the beta version of their game in September 2021. This is mostly to get to know about the small bugs and issues that should be fixed before the game’s official release which is set for October 22. According to speculations, the Open Beta version of the game will bring in two maps including Rotterdam and Narvik.