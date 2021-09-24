Last Updated:

Battlefield Mobile Gameplay Footage Leaked Online: Check Out Its Features & Release

Battlefield Mobile gameplay footage has been leaked online and the gamers are curious to learn more about it. See the 2-minute long gameplay footage here.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Battlefield Mobile

Image: TempRoyal/ Twitter


EA has been trying to dominate the gaming industry with its action gaming franchise, Battlefield for a long time now. A mobile version of Battlefield is also supposed to be released and some recent leaks about its gameplay have surfaced on the internet. A short video has been leaked online showing off the Battlefield Alpha gameplay. Seeing such leaks online gives some hope about the game’s beta release is not far away.

Makers had already revealed that they will be starting to release Android-only playtests for select gamers in Indonesia and the Philippines. Other gaming communities around the globe are also supposed to get access to Battlefield mobile playtesting. Read more to know about Battlefield Mobile Alpha Gameplay. 

 

Battlefield Mobile Leaked Footage

Currently, makers have not given out anything official about the Battlefield Mobile Release Date but leaks around the community suggest that it is going to be a free-to-play title. Makers are planning to introduce cosmetic-only items that can be purchased from the in-game store. The video shows were uploaded by a Twitter account named, Battlefield Mobile News and it gave the gamers a good 2 minutes of gameplay footage to see what the game will look like. Apart from this, EA is currently busy working on releasing their upcoming game, Battlefield 2042  for this action-adventure gaming franchise.

READ | China's FM Wang Yi wants Taliban-run Afghanistan to be 'encouraged & not made battlefield'

More about Battlefield 2042

EA has set October 22 as the global release date for Battlefield 2042. The upcoming Battlefield game will be available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Battlefield 2042 pre-order of the game is available and users can start downloading the game before its global release from respective stores online. Apart from this, EA has also released a list of minimum and recommended Battlefield 2042 specifications required to the game seamlessly. Here are all the requirements to run this upcoming game. 

READ | Battlefield 2042 release closing in: How to pre-order Battlefield 2042 for PC, Xbox and PS

Minimum PC Requirements

  • Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350
  • Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Video Memory: 4GB
  • Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
  • Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Recommended PC Requirements

  • Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Video Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
  • Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
  • DirectX: 12
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster
READ | Battlefield 2042 Beta Dates leaked; check recommended PC requirements and more
READ | Why EA has pushed the release of Battlefield 2042 to November? DICE GM Oskar explains
READ | Battlefield Mobile key details listed on google Play Store; see release and game modes
Tags: Battlefield Mobile, Battlefield Mobile Leaked Footage, Battlefield Mobile Alpha Gameplay
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND