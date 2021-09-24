Battlefield Mobile Gameplay Footage Leaked Online: Check Out Its Features & Release

EA has been trying to dominate the gaming industry with its action gaming franchise, Battlefield for a long time now. A mobile version of Battlefield is also supposed to be released and some recent leaks about its gameplay have surfaced on the internet. A short video has been leaked online showing off the Battlefield Alpha gameplay. Seeing such leaks online gives some hope about the game’s beta release is not far away.

Makers had already revealed that they will be starting to release Android-only playtests for select gamers in Indonesia and the Philippines. Other gaming communities around the globe are also supposed to get access to Battlefield mobile playtesting. Read more to know about Battlefield Mobile Alpha Gameplay.

Battlefield Mobile Leaked Footage

Currently, makers have not given out anything official about the Battlefield Mobile Release Date but leaks around the community suggest that it is going to be a free-to-play title. Makers are planning to introduce cosmetic-only items that can be purchased from the in-game store. The video shows were uploaded by a Twitter account named, Battlefield Mobile News and it gave the gamers a good 2 minutes of gameplay footage to see what the game will look like. Apart from this, EA is currently busy working on releasing their upcoming game, Battlefield 2042 for this action-adventure gaming franchise.

More about Battlefield 2042

EA has set October 22 as the global release date for Battlefield 2042. The upcoming Battlefield game will be available to play on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Battlefield 2042 pre-order of the game is available and users can start downloading the game before its global release from respective stores online. Apart from this, EA has also released a list of minimum and recommended Battlefield 2042 specifications required to the game seamlessly. Here are all the requirements to run this upcoming game.

Minimum PC Requirements

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Recommended PC Requirements