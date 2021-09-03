Battlefield Mobile Key Details Listed On Google Play Store; See Release And Game Modes

EA's upcoming Battlefield Mobile has become one of the most talked-about topics of the gaming community. This was after several details were revealed by a listing on the Google Play Store. The game is currently being developed by Industrial Toys. Midnight Star has now joined hands with EA’s Dice studio partnering with the new team for this game. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about this mobile game. Here is all the information available about EA’s Battlefield Mobile. Read more to know about Battlefield Mobile Game Modes, playtest and screenshots.

Battlefield Mobile Game Modes, screenshots and details leaked:

EA themselves have released some information about their Battlefield Mobile game. They also confirmed that the Battlefield Mobile Play Test is scheduled to kickstart this autumn but only for the players in Indonesia and the Philippines. They confirmed to expand the size of these tests, add new regions. They said that they will launch a page that allows you to pre-register for the game and sign up for news about future playtests as soon as they are confident that their game is without any mugs and errors in the game. The Battlefield Mobile screenshots confirm that the game will feature the Grand Bazaar map and the Conquest game mode during the playtests. More exclusive content to supposed to be launch before the game’s official and global release date.

More about Battlefield Mobile

EA Developers are supposedly making their game free-to-play title just like Call Of Duty and Battlegrounds. It will take some inspiration from such games to include options that make monetisation in the form of buying cosmetics and battle passes. The current playtest has only been made compatible with phones using Android 7.0 and up. EA also confirmed that the game is not going to feature a cross-play mode for Battlefield Mobile and other console versions of Battlefield games. Currently, they have also announced their battlefield 2042 to release soon. Keep an eye out for any updates on the game’s official social media handles.