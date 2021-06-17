Battleground Mobile India Early Access Launched Before Expected; See Twitter Reactions

Battleground Mobile India open beta version is now available to selective registered players, as announced by the official Twitter page and website. Beta testers have gained access to the game, including e-sports influencers and popular Pubg Mobile Indian players. The beta testing version comes after months of anticipation and hype about an Indian version of Pubg Mobile and users who have got their hands on the game have expressed their opinions on social media platforms.

Battleground Mobile India Early Access is now available

Fans are extremely delighted to be among the first ones to play Battleground Mobile India and are expressing their happiness on the Twitter trending hashtag. Several Indian YouTubers are live streaming the game with lakhs of viewers as the beta version is only available to few pre-registered players. However, the Battleground India download will be available to more and more people as the early access progresses.

The beta version comes right before the Battleground India release date, which was expected to be June 18, 2021. Players who pre-registered and haven't received the game yet shall wait for some time and keep an eye on the Google Play Store page for the Battleground India download link. As previously reported, Battleground India came out before the release date, albeit not in full strength. Below are some notes as mentioned by Krafton, the developer of Battleground Mobile India.

The Early Access of the game will be available on Google Play Store only to players in India

Progress made while in Early Access will carry over to the final version of the game including in-game purchases

An increasing number of Early Access slots will be made available frequently throughout the day. The link for the Early Access will remain the same as indicated above

Fans are excited to play Battleground Moile India

Players have been waiting for the game to launch for months, and Early Access has instilled sheer excitement among them. While those who have got access to the beta version of the game are delighted. However, those who have not received the beta version of the game are expressing their disappointment as well. Nevertheless, the game will be available to more people soon. Stay tuned for more updates about Battleground Mobile India early access.

Breaking: here are the Battlegrounds Mobile India maps and modes.

Feel free to retweet.#battlegroundmobileindia pic.twitter.com/GHetMrtbTU — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 17, 2021

