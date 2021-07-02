Battleground Mobile India Launched Officially; How To Download, Rewards, And More

South Korean video game developer, KRAFTON on July 2 launched the Battlegrounds Mobile India game officially which was running on an alternative beta version. The game was launched with an array of maps, game modes, and exciting events developed exclusively for gaming enthusiasts and fans. The app is now available for download as a free-to-play multiplayer game on Google Play. Currently, the battle royale game is only available for android users for download and KRAFTON might soon make an official announcement for the iOS version.

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA has been officially released



Notice on official launch of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA

- Official launch : July 2, 2021(Fri) 06:30

- OS Requirement : Android

Download https://t.co/wPAxIxo2l9

The early access for the Battlegrounds Mobile India went LIVE earlier on June 17 with 20 million downloads. Like PUBG, the game involves multiple players that employ multiple combat strategies, so that the player is left to be the last one standing on the battleground. To celebrate the 10 million users, the game also launched rewards such as the free permanent purple outfit and various other exciting gifts such as a constable set, weapons, skins, etc. Players can also avail exclusive gifts, including the 1 and the 5 million download rewards until 19 August 2021.

Those who already have early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India can simply update the app in the play store. There are some new features that the gaming company is planning to introduce such as the ‘Comeback BR’ which will enable the player to return to the battleground once more, basically the second time after death as a part of the exclusive 8x8 map Taego.

On the launch, the CEO of Krafton Inc CH Kim, said, “We at KRAFTON are delighted to introduce BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA for our fans in India today. Designed exclusively for our Indian fans and gamers, Battlegrounds Mobile India will provide a superlative gaming experience. This is just the beginning of a series of new content, collaborations and esports tournaments coming your way, and we will strive to ensure that our fans and community in India can fully enjoy the battlegrounds experiences.”

Here’s how to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India